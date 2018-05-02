MealPal Takes A Bite Out Of Seattle's Lunch Scene With Affordable, Time Saving Service

Through the MealPal website or mobile app, hundreds of local restaurants – both large and small – offer one dish per day to subscribing members. Members can browse meals available at restaurants near them or filter meals by cuisine and ingredients. By pre-ordering the night before or morning of and scheduling a pickup time, busy working professionals can skip time-consuming restaurant lines, save money and get the most out of their lunch break.

"As a rising technology hub with a strong foodie scene, Seattle is a perfect market for MealPal," said Mary Biggins, co-founder and CEO of the company. "We are excited to connect Seattleites with their favorite restaurants in a new and more affordable way. Seattle has the potential to bring the best food offerings yet to our members."

MealPal is offering Seattle members two different subscriptions for lunch: a 20-meal plan for $5.59 per meal and a 12-meal plan for $5.99 per meal. With a subscription, MealPal members can select lunch from over 150 restaurants offering thousand of meals. Using MealPal, consumers will save more than 40% over the exact same dishes that cost $10 to $15 when ordered off the restaurant's menu.

Participating restaurants are located in the densely populated areas near South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. As in San Francisco, MealPal expects its subscription service will help ease lunchtime challenges faced by working Seattleites, including long lines at restaurants located near large technology campuses and high prices charged by delivery services.

Along with the Seattle launch, MealPal is rolling out WorkPals, an office-driven social feature that lets users see what co-workers are reserving. MealPal members can coordinate their lunch pickups with their colleagues and see the most popular selections in their office. To date, over 80% of MealPal customers have joined the program because of a referral from a friend or colleague.

MealPal launched in 2016 and quickly expanding to 14 key markets, including New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, London, Sydney, Paris, and Toronto. To date, the service has served more than 8 million meals from thousands of restaurants around the globe.

About MealPal

MealPal is the subscription service that makes lunch pick-up from restaurants convenient and affordable. MealPal helps restaurants increase efficiencies and revenue during the peak hours and provides a convenient way for MealPal members to receive high quality, affordable, and delicious meals around where they live or work for a flat, monthly fee. Founded in 2016 by Mary Biggins and Katie Ghelli, MealPal has facilitated more than 8 million reservations and is currently available in select cities across Australia, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and France.

