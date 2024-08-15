MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF A UNITED EFFORT TO ADDRESS SENIOR HUNGER AND ISOLATION

Milestone marked with national convening, plan to End the Wait™, awards ceremony and more

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1974, the first national meeting of senior nutrition programs took place in D.C. and, recognizing the power of a united effort, the leadership association now known as Meals on Wheels America was born. The 2024 Meals on Wheels Annual Conference convened over 700 local leaders, industry experts and national partners this week in Baltimore, Md. to mark the occasion of Meals on Wheels America's 50th anniversary.

Special guest, writer, actor, comedian and Meals on Wheels supporter Jeff Ross helped commemorate Meals on Wheels America’s 50th anniversary at the 2024 Meals on Wheels Annual Conference.

The premier event included inspiring keynotes, immersive learning and a Meals on Wheels Expo, all designed to build local capacity, expand and scale services and meet the unprecedented need now and for the next 50 years. The predominately future-focused event centered around the launch of Meals on Wheels America's bold, new strategic plan to End the Wait™. Learn more about how you can support this work at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/OurPlan.

"For far too long the pressing needs of seniors have been underfunded and ignored, leaving millions waiting for nutritious meals and moments of connection," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "We can't wait anymore. Together with our network of local community-based programs serving virtually every community across the country, we will eliminate all waitlists and ensure every senior who needs Meals on Wheels gets it."

During the evening celebration on Wednesday, August 14, special guest, writer, actor, comedian and Meals on Wheels supporter Jeff Ross helped commemorate all that the network has accomplished together over the last 50 years. In addition, a 2024 awards ceremony honored exemplary role models fueling the nationwide Meals on Wheels movement. Recipients included:

J. Greg Pittman , Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels Texoma , who was presented with The Sister Alice Marie Quinn Award for being an influential Meals on Wheels leader committed to combatting senior isolation and hunger with compassion, love and respect.





, who was presented with for being an influential Meals on Wheels leader committed to combatting senior isolation and hunger with compassion, love and respect. Jo Ann Jenkins , CEO, AARP , who was presented with The Extra Mile Award for being a champion who has gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being, independence and dignity of older adults.





, who was presented with for being a champion who has gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being, independence and dignity of older adults. The Home Depot Foundation, which was presented with The Driving Force Award for being an exceptional Meals on Wheels America partner committed to impacting the lives of homebound seniors.

This year's Title Sponsor for the sixth consecutive year, TRIO Community Meals, is one of the generous organizations to help make this year's Conference possible.

"TRIO has proudly had the opportunity to be part of this valuable event and community since 1992. It is an honor for us to be able to support the critical mission of caring for our nation's seniors and to celebrate this impressive milestone alongside Meals on Wheels America. It is wonderful to collaborate with servant leaders nationwide," said Lisa Damore, TRIO Community Meals, Managing Director of Growth.

This year's Platinum Sponsors include AARP Foundation, Caesars Foundation, DoorDash, Oliver, PetSmart Charities, Subaru of America, The Department of Health and Human Services and The Home Depot Foundation. The 2025 Meals on Wheels Annual Conference and Expo will be held August 25-28 at the Marriott San Antonio Rivercenter in San Antonio, TX.

For more information on Meals on Wheels America, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America