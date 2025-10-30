MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA URGES AN END TO THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THAT PRIORITIZES SENIORS AS COMMUNITY NEED SOARS AND FUNDING FOR SENIOR NUTRITION PROGRAMS RUNS OUT

New survey underscores urgent need for federal funding to resume in order to maintain Meals on Wheels services

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America urges Congress and the administration to end the government shutdown by passing a funding package that prioritizes seniors. Without renewed and sustained federal support, the more than 2 million vulnerable older Americans who rely on Meals on Wheels funded through the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program are at risk of losing vital services.

Today, the organization released results from a survey of 298 local providers fielded to better understand the impacts of the shutdown and delays in federal funding. The findings reveal an increasingly ominous situation for providers and the seniors they serve:

93% of Meals on Wheels providers receive funding from federal sources such as the Older Americans Act (OAA), block grants, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs.

33% said they could not maintain services for a month without federal funding.

61% have already experienced or anticipate delays or disruptions in government funding this year.

When asked what area would be impacted first if funding were delayed, local providers most frequently said home-delivered meals (53%), staff (52%) and congregate meals (46%) would be the first things to be cut.

"The reality is, more than 40% of Meals on Wheels providers receiving OAA funding rely on it to cover half or more of their senior nutrition budget," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "Delays in federal reimbursements are forcing many providers, who already operate on razor thin margins, to halt meal services, add even more to already long waitlists, scale back delivery days, or close their doors entirely. The crisis facing vulnerable seniors and the programs that serve them will further escalate as the shutdown continues."

The survey results are even more concerning in light of the recent announcement by USDA that it will not utilize SNAP contingency funds to pay for benefits past October 31. This will dramatically worsen hunger for millions of people across the country, including almost seven million older adults, placing even greater pressure on Meals on Wheels providers — many of which were under-resourced before the shutdown and now are in even more dire straits as a result.

Funding challenges under the OAA Nutrition Program are not new. Among providers that receive OAA funding, 47% have seen a decrease in funding over the past year and 20% report ongoing delays or disruptions in receiving funds.

While some states and providers may temporarily sustain operations through reserves or state-level stopgaps, the longer the shutdown continues, the more seniors will be at risk of losing access to the nutritious meals and moments of connection they need and deserve. Meals on Wheels America is urgently calling on Congress and the administration to end this shutdown by passing a funding package that prioritizes seniors. Take action at mealsonwheelsamerica.org/email-congress.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

