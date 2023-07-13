MEALS ON WHEELS OF SAN FRANCISCO WELCOMES JENNIFER STEELE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

News provided by

Meals On Wheels of San Francisco

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels of San Francisco (MOWSF), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors in San Francisco and Northern San Mateo Counties, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Steele as their new Chief Executive Officer. With an impressive record of accomplishment in the nonprofit sector that spans nearly 20 years, and extensive expertise with Meals on Wheels programs, Steele brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Steele, Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco
Jennifer Steele, Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco

Steele joins MOWSF from Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky where she served as the Chief Executive Officer for nearly five years. During her tenure, she successfully expanded the organization's reach, increased donor engagement, and implemented innovative programs to better serve the community. Under her guidance, the organization experienced tremendous growth and impact.

"We are confident that Jennifer's extensive experience, passion, and innovative thinking will lead our organization to new heights," said José Allen, Board Chair, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco. "With her leadership, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco will expand its reach, strengthen partnerships, and continue to provide home-delivered meals and vital services to older adults in the Bay Area."

Steele is an accomplished lecturer and industry thought leader and has served on national, state, and local boards and legislative oversight committees, including current service on the National Board of Meals on Wheels America. She has been honored with numerous awards for her service to the community, including Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the VUCA Award for Vision, Understanding, Clarity and Agility from the Leadership Council for Nonprofits.

"I am truly honored and excited to join Meals on Wheels of San Francisco as its new CEO," said Jennifer Steele. "It is an iconic organization providing critically important nutrition, meals, and human connection to older adults in need. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters to maximize our impact in the community."

Steele received her Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University. She went on to earn the Financial Success for Nonprofit Organizations Certificate from Cornell University in 2011, a certificate in Business Innovation through IDEO in 2022, and is currently enrolled in the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Certificate program through Harvard Business School Online. 

About Meals on Wheels of San Francisco: 

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco (MOWSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of homebound seniors aged 60 and older as well as people with disabilities in San Francisco who face financial hardship, illness, or disability. It is the only organization in the Bay Area to offer 2 home-delivered meals a day. MOWSF started in San Francisco exclusively in 1970 and recently expanded its geographic coverage region to include older people living in Northern San Mateo County. Today, MOWSF delivers more than 2.6 million meals yearly filling a much-needed service and ensuring no senior goes hungry or is forgotten. In addition to meals, MOWSF provides a network of professional services that help seniors live with dignity and independence in their homes. These services include nutrition counseling, social work, and wellness services that decrease isolation.

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco is supported by donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, and government grants. The organization also partners with local businesses and community organizations to deliver on its mission of Nourishing the Whole Person. Learn how you can get involved at www.MOWSF.org

SOURCE Meals On Wheels of San Francisco

Also from this source

MEALS ON WHEELS OF SAN FRANCISCO TO ELECTRIFY TWO-THIRDS OF FLEET TO REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT AND FUEL COSTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.