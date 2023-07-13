MEALS ON WHEELS OF SAN FRANCISCO WELCOMES JENNIFER STEELE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels of San Francisco (MOWSF), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors in San Francisco and Northern San Mateo Counties, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Steele as their new Chief Executive Officer. With an impressive record of accomplishment in the nonprofit sector that spans nearly 20 years, and extensive expertise with Meals on Wheels programs, Steele brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role.

Jennifer Steele, Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco

Steele joins MOWSF from Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky where she served as the Chief Executive Officer for nearly five years. During her tenure, she successfully expanded the organization's reach, increased donor engagement, and implemented innovative programs to better serve the community. Under her guidance, the organization experienced tremendous growth and impact.

"We are confident that Jennifer's extensive experience, passion, and innovative thinking will lead our organization to new heights," said José Allen, Board Chair, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco. "With her leadership, Meals on Wheels of San Francisco will expand its reach, strengthen partnerships, and continue to provide home-delivered meals and vital services to older adults in the Bay Area."

Steele is an accomplished lecturer and industry thought leader and has served on national, state, and local boards and legislative oversight committees, including current service on the National Board of Meals on Wheels America. She has been honored with numerous awards for her service to the community, including Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the VUCA Award for Vision, Understanding, Clarity and Agility from the Leadership Council for Nonprofits.

"I am truly honored and excited to join Meals on Wheels of San Francisco as its new CEO," said Jennifer Steele. "It is an iconic organization providing critically important nutrition, meals, and human connection to older adults in need. I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters to maximize our impact in the community."

Steele received her Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University. She went on to earn the Financial Success for Nonprofit Organizations Certificate from Cornell University in 2011, a certificate in Business Innovation through IDEO in 2022, and is currently enrolled in the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Certificate program through Harvard Business School Online.

About Meals on Wheels of San Francisco:

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco (MOWSF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of homebound seniors aged 60 and older as well as people with disabilities in San Francisco who face financial hardship, illness, or disability. It is the only organization in the Bay Area to offer 2 home-delivered meals a day. MOWSF started in San Francisco exclusively in 1970 and recently expanded its geographic coverage region to include older people living in Northern San Mateo County. Today, MOWSF delivers more than 2.6 million meals yearly filling a much-needed service and ensuring no senior goes hungry or is forgotten. In addition to meals, MOWSF provides a network of professional services that help seniors live with dignity and independence in their homes. These services include nutrition counseling, social work, and wellness services that decrease isolation.

Meals on Wheels of San Francisco is supported by donations from individuals, businesses, foundations, and government grants. The organization also partners with local businesses and community organizations to deliver on its mission of Nourishing the Whole Person. Learn how you can get involved at www.MOWSF.org.

SOURCE Meals On Wheels of San Francisco