Meals on Wheels People Tigard Center Reopens for Congregate Dining Oct. 2

28 Sep, 2023

Tigard Senior Center reopens Oct. 2 following construction. Meals on Wheels People congregate lunches to resume Oct. 2 with a grand reopening celebration Oct. 18. 

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Closed since April 2022 due to construction, Tigard's Senior Center is reopening Oct. 2. One of the most anticipated services set to return with the reopening is the Meals on Wheels People congregate lunches. Meals on Wheels People will host a Grand Reopening Celebration during its congregate lunch hours from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18.

This essential community service, which provides nutritious meals to older adults, will resume its operations every Monday and Wednesday starting Oct. 2. The initiative has been a lifeline for many older adults, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals while also offering a social environment to engage and connect with peers.

Meals on Wheels People operates 19 dining centers throughout the Portland-Vancouver metro areas serving lunches at least one day a week. Diners are encouraged to contribute to the cost of their meal. In these dining rooms, participants get more than just a nutritious, balanced meal. They find themselves immersed in a space where shared lived experiences breed a sense of belonging and mutual understanding — an environment where they are accepted and truly seen.

Nicole Hubbard, program manager of the Meals on Wheels People Tigard Center, expressed her excitement about the reopening: "We're beyond thrilled that the Tigard Senior Center is reopening and especially excited to bring back the beloved Meals on Wheels People lunches. This is not just about food; it's about community, connection, and support."

"Tales from the Tables" presents an intimate look at the lives touched and enriched by these community meals. Key highlights include:

  • Personal anecdotes from attendees that illustrate the profound emotional and social impact of communal dining
  • Insights into the ways in which congregate lunches foster a sense of belonging and help combat feelings of isolation and loneliness
  • A reflection on the diverse array of individuals that gather at these tables, from different walks of life, each bringing their unique stories and experiences

"Congregate lunches are more than just a feeding program. They are a testament to the human spirit's desire for connection and community," said MOWP CEO Suzanne Washington. "With 'Tales from the Tables,' we aim to shed light on the profound moments that occur when individuals come together over a meal."

MOWP invites media outlets, community leaders, and the general public to explore "Tales from the Tables" on its website. Media representatives also are welcome to join us at the Tigard Center for the grand reopening celebration Oct. 18 to document the day's events and share the story of this important service. The Meals on Wheels People Tigard Center is located at 8815 SW O'Mara St., Tigard, OR 97223. For more information or to schedule an interview with a MOWP representative, please contact Kelsey Allen at 503-953-8152.

About Meals on Wheels People:

Meals on Wheels People have been changing lives, one meal and human connection at a time, since 1970. We provide meals and more to thousands of older adults and families in the greater Portland metro and Vancouver areas. Our services not only alleviate hunger and social isolation but allows older adults to live independently with dignity in their own homes. For more information, visit mowp.org.

