Mean Green Introduces the World’s Largest Electric Zero-Turn Mower

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mean Green, a leading battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced the expansion of its commercial-grade electric mower lineup with its all-new EVO 96, the world's largest electric zero-turn mower. With an innovative 96" deck, commercial mowing across expansive properties such as golf courses, parks, and athletic fields is quick and efficient - and now available for order just as the mowing season starts at Mean Green dealers nationwide.

The EVO 96 is the first wide-area lithium-powered commercial electric mower to feature a 96" mulching rear discharge deck with electronic folding wings that reduce the mower's width to 72.5" for easy loading and transport. The deck also includes baffles that result in 80% of grass clippings being mulched and 20% being discharged out the rear of the deck, creating a clean and evenly distributed turf appearance.

"The golf and landscape markets are ready for the next massive advancement in a heavy-duty electric-powered mower," said Michael Hoban, vice president Chore Retails Sales & Distribution at Generac. "We understand the preference for our electric mowers and we're proud to bring the world's largest electric zero-turn mover, the Mean Green EVO 96, to market this season."

The EVO 96 also boasts an available 44kWh battery, which can mow continuously for up to 8 hours. Its lightweight aluminum chassis and deck make it nimble and efficient, and its patented battery location helps the mower achieve hillside stability and precision handling. The EVO 96 is capable of a top speed of up to 13 mph and the patented Heavy-duty Impulse Drive System™ provides industry-leading performance and reliability. Turf cut height can be adjusted electronically using the SmartDeck™ on-board controls, and its patented blade monitoring system creates optimal cut quality and efficiency.

Mean Green supports the EVO 96 with a 5-year limited battery warranty and a 5-year limited mower warranty. For more information about the Mean Green EVO 96 electric mower, visit MeanGreenProducts.com .

About Mean Green

Mean Green, founded in 2009, designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet operation, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers. Mean Green commercial-grade mowers are designed to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge using patented technology and lithium battery power. Mean Green, proudly manufactured in the United States, is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

