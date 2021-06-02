Meaningful Chiropractic Care at the Chiropractic Wellness Center

TULSA, Okla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with helping patients heal from spinal-related injuries from work, sports or auto accidents, frequent chiropractic care can help with regular wear and tear on the body.

"Consistent chiropractic adjustments keep your musculoskeletal system and every other system in your body functioning at a higher level so you can thrive," said Dr. Lance Hoose of Chiropractic Wellness Center in Tulsa.

Sufferers of common conditions in the musculoskeletal system, including headaches and migraines as well as wrist, ankle and foot problems, can benefit from the meaningful care and recovery offered by Dr. Hoose and his staff.

"What I've found in more than two decades with regard to headaches and migraines is that 90 percent stem from a misalignment within the top two vertebrae," Dr. Hoose said. "Once I start putting those areas back in place, the headaches and migraines begin to disappear. Whether patients come to see me with an onset or have been suffering, they'll feel better when they leave."

Another common issue that can be fixed with proper chiropractic care is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, a condition that causes pain, tingling and numbness in the hand. Inflammation from the misalignment creates pressure and causes pain, a decrease in strength and nerve issues.

"Once we start to align the carpal bones, it takes pressure off the area. In this case, I'm adjusting the neck, elbow and wrist to ensure that the nerve is free of impingement," Dr. Hoose said.

Another condition he sees patients for is Fibromyalgia, which manifests as muscle pain throughout the body due to an overactive nervous system.

"With this illness, the system doesn't know when to shut off. I balance out the body to figure out the underlying cause of what's going on. This calms down the nervous system so the body feels normal once again and can function properly."

In addition, many people suffer from the disorder Plantar Fasciitis, in which the connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot results in pain in the heel and bottom of the foot caused by inflammation.

Many times, this condition begins with a minor sprain or strain of the foot or ankle caused by overuse of the foot from running, walking or wearing incorrect shoes. "Once you start reconfiguring the connection of the foot to the leg with adjustments, it causes the irritation to decrease or go away."

Following adjustments at his office, Dr. Hoose works with patients to incorporate simple rehab movements at home into their daily routines that are efficient in alleviating pain, like taking breaks to walk around the house or stand up while talking on the phone.

"It's important for patients to have an active role in their chiropractic care," he said. "As we're trying to accomplish goals, they will happen faster with the accountability of putting in work at home."

