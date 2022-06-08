Meaningful DEI Work Becomes Critical Post-COVID

Diversity Window says DEI helps engage employees – increases productivity and retention rates

SEATTLE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a post-covid, remote-work environment, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is finally getting the attention it deserves, and company leaders are seeing the results of an engaged workforce as it manages productivity and retention. Although, some companies treat DEI as a checkbox to fill on their recruiting marketing material, many U.S. and global companies want meaningful impact and measurable results in the DEI space. The companies that are taking DEI seriously are seeing higher levels of engagement and productivity with their employees. Companies that prioritize DEI benefit from having higher retention rates and are more appealing to a growing diverse workforce. DEI has come into fashion at just the right time as remote and hybrid workplaces are considering how to best keep their team members engaged.

"Some managers think once you drop some training on everyone, you can check the DEI checkbox and move on. But that mindset misses the immense opportunity of a workforce that wants to have a good work experience and feel proud about where they work," says Jiquanda Nelson, CEO of Diversity Window, a Diversity Consulting Company. Jiquanda was a DEI leader at two Fortune 500 companies—Kaiser Permanente and Concentrix. She was also recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal's 40 under 40 for her work creating programs bringing greater access and inclusivity in healthcare at Kaiser Permanente and creating an equitable workplace of belonging at Concentrix. "Think of the bottom-line effects of a motivated workforce that wants to be more productive and never leave the company. It's not something that happens overnight, but with the right goals, the progress can be measured, and a culture of belonging can have outsized results in an organization."

"Getting added perspectives from a more diverse group of people makes a more comprehensive problem-solving set," says Matt Sauri, CEO of Wimmer Solutions. Wimmer is a technology staffing and consulting company that has always prioritized their employees as their most critical asset. As part of this prioritization, Wimmer and their executives have been deliberate about measuring and improving their DEI efforts to better care for their team members. Matt continues, "Our DEI Consultants, Diversity Window, has been a game changer! The DEI platform has helped ensure a consistent approach and the service has brought tangible outcomes to match our profound commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Diversity Window (DW) is a DEI Consulting Firm providing Diversity Consultants, a robust Diversity Platform, and Diversity Training. DW's consultants take time to understand each organization and collaboratively identify opportunities for positive improvement. A comprehensive strategy and a set of specific and targeted interventions, trainings, and initiatives are crafted to enhance the organization's culture. Metrics are measured through DW's data collection DEI platform to track progress and impact in real-time.

