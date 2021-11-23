Meaningful Gift Giving: Collage Makes it Personal with 2021 Gift Guide

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collage - a custom photo gifting company that allows consumers to convert their favorite photos, milestone events and even children's artwork into coveted keepsakes - announces its 2021 Holiday must-haves along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Comfort and Joy

The circumstances of the last two years have kept us a bit more separated from the ones we love. Give a cozy embrace and dollop of warmth with the following items. Make it personal with family/pet photos and captures of sweet memories.

Sherpa Photo Blanket - this luxe throw blanket features vibrant, clear photos on the front and a cozy soft sherpa fleece backing, offering a loving hug with every snuggle. Blankets come in sherpa, fleece or woven in 100% cotton and start at $19.49 .

- this luxe throw blanket features vibrant, clear photos on the front and a cozy soft sherpa fleece backing, offering a loving hug with every snuggle. Blankets come in sherpa, fleece or woven in 100% cotton and start at . Custom Photo Pillows - throw pillows are known to bring a pop of cheer to any rooms decor. Dial up the "happy" with favorite pet or family photos. Pillows come in microsuede, linen and even snappy sequin.

- throw pillows are known to bring a pop of cheer to any rooms decor. Dial up the "happy" with favorite pet or family photos. Pillows come in microsuede, linen and even snappy sequin. Photo/Art Mugs - A great way to preserve child's art is to apply it to a custom mug. Fill it with coco mix, a bag of mini marshmallows, and a peppermint stick, and your loved one's cup will runneth over.

Festive Family Fun

So happy together: there's no better bonding than family game night. Pop some popcorn, turn off the devices, and enjoy some quality time. These items are perfect for all ages.

Custom Puzzle - relive that favorite camping adventure or road trip with a custom photo puzzle. Puzzles range from 110 pieces to 1000 pieces and even come in a lovely photo display box. Puzzles start at $11.99 .

- relive that favorite camping adventure or road trip with a custom photo puzzle. Puzzles range from 110 pieces to 1000 pieces and even come in a lovely photo display box. Puzzles start at . Custom Photo Playing Cards - Solitaire would never be a lonely game when your deck of cards features pictures of all your besties. "Deck" the halls and stockings, starting at $12.49 .

Fa la la la Festive Deals

Already a great value, Collage prices are about to get even more jolly for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Starting on Monday 11/22, shoppers can enjoy up to 85% off personalized gifts with code GIVETHANKS. All products are printed in the U.S., so will not be subject to added delays from supply chain challenges. Still, since custom gifts require printing and extra handling, it's recommended to order by the 12/10.

About Collage

Collage makes the best memories tangible and the best gifts personal. Celebrating the intrinsic value of a special moment, Collage enables consumers to convert their favorite photos, milestone events and even children's artwork into coveted keepsakes. All Collage products are printed in the U.S. For more information on Collage, go to https://www.collage.com .

About Foreground

Foreground preserves life's treasured moments and transforms them into lasting memories. The company is strategically placed in the $10.9 billion consumer product and professional photography space by uniting industry veterans and technology leaders in the category. The company brings expertise from leading brands like ShootProof, Collage, Táve, Design Aglow and Cole's Classroom to create an innovative product suite. Foreground is proud to offer multiple remote work and work from home options for all of its employees. For more information on Foreground, visit https://foreground.co/ .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Collage