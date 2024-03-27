Meaningful Partners announces a strategic growth investment in Allies of Skin

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful") announced today the closing of a strategic growth investment in Allies of Skin, the science-led, supercharged skincare brand founded in Singapore in 2016 by Nicolas Travis. The capital raise will be used to fuel Allies of Skin's entrance into the United States across the digital and retail landscapes, including furthering marketing efforts, driving cutting-edge new product research and development and strategically building a US-based team. Uniquely positioned with a devoted customer base internationally, Allies of Skin plans to bring their award-winning, clinically-backed skincare portfolio to the US market.

In 2016, Nicolas founded Allies of Skin with the goal of making clinical-grade skincare human, using his own story of self-acceptance to help individuals feel good in their own skin. Dedicating the past eight years to developing state-of-the-art formulas, experimenting with new active ingredients and finding the perfect concentrations, Allies of Skin is making science-led skincare for everyone. After starting the brand with three original products, Allies of Skin has expanded to a complete skincare collection, using clinically-proven actives in supercharged concentrations to achieve maximum results in minimum steps.

Beloved by celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Behati Prinsloo, Rose Bryne, January Jones, Phoebe Dynevor and Henry Golding - who was also an early investor in the brand - and favored by board-certified dermatologists worldwide, Allies of Skin is currently available in 36 countries and can be found across 40 retail partners, including Space NK, MECCA, Sephora, Dermstore and Cult Beauty and 800+ retail stores globally. Building on Allies of Skin's success abroad, Meaningful Partners is committed to supporting the brand's exponential growth across their existing markets and within the US.

"The last eight years have been an exhilarating journey, from an unknown brand to becoming Singapore's most global skincare brand", said Nicolas Travis, founder and CEO of the Company. "I cannot be more thrilled to welcome Meaningful Partners as new allies to help us in the next phase of our global expansion. We had an energetic connection from the very first meeting. Their focus on mission-driven brands and their hands-on approach make them the perfect partners for us."

Obsessed with efficacy and results, Allies of Skin's rigorous formulation standards revolve around their ingredient-first, supercharged clinical guiding principle. Nicolas has taken clinically proven ingredients such as retinoids, vitamin C, acids and antioxidants and supercharged them in biocompatible, optimally concentrated formulas that repair, regenerate and train skin to perform at its best.

As part of Allies of Skin's mission to make beauty more human, they are vocal about their core brand tenets of inclusivity and mental health, donating profits each year to non-profits and supporting their customers in their journey towards feeling good in their own skin.

The Los Angeles-based Meaningful Partners invests in consumer products and services businesses at the intersection of purpose and profit; companies that have earned customer trust and loyalty and are led by management teams that empower positive purpose and performance.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Nicolas and the Allies of Skin team to continue to empower positive purpose and capitalize on the strong tailwinds in the science-backed, efficacy-driven skincare segment." said Jake Capps, Managing Partner at Meaningful Partners, "After earning a fanatical customer base through their supercharged formulations and cutting-edge new product development, we look forward to supporting the Company alongside our talented bench of beauty operating Expert Members as they continue to focus on the expansive US market. With a lineup of clinically-backed new product launches, operational excellence and a strong team, Allies of Skin is positioned for success in the US during this exciting next phase of growth."

With an unparalleled commitment to ingredient-first efficacy, Allies of Skin makes dermatologist-approved skincare for everyone. The brand is available globally via its website allies.shop.

Investment bank Raymond James advised Allies of Skin on this financing round. Greenberg Traurig represented Meaningful Partners as legal counsel. Withers represented Allies of Skin as legal counsel. The terms of the investment have not been disclosed.

About Meaningful Partners - Meaningful Partners makes control and minority investments ranging from $10 million to $50+ million in lower-middle market and high-growth companies. The firm is led by an experienced investor and operator management team that leverages an Expert Community of 45+ CEOs/Founders and discipline experts with over 850+ years of collective experience who bring relevant domain expertise to help accelerate the growth and impact at partner companies. More at www.meaningfulpartners.com

