MeaningSphere Releases First-of-its-Kind Study on Worklife Fulfillment

Survey of more than 500 employees from across the U.S. reveals critical commonalities between life at work and experiencing fulfillment

HORSHAM, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Career-centered personal development company MeaningSphere today announces a first-of-its-kind study unveiling how employees can further define and achieve their vision of a fulfilling worklife. Based on the experiences of 522 U.S. workers across a broad range of industries, incomes, geographies, and backgrounds, the 2026 State of Workplace Fulfillment Report shows that almost half are not feeling fulfilled at work. Of the 15% of surveyed employees who feel their work is highly fulfilling, all actively draw on four areas as central to their fulfillment: impact, appreciation, harmony, and growth.

"This survey reinforces what many of us have sensed throughout our careers: that when we take charge of our worklife fulfillment, we realize more of it," said Jeff Westphal, bestselling author and founder of MeaningSphere. "Workers who focus on what they can influence are more likely to experience fulfillment and that's something each of us has the capacity to practice."

The employee-centric report comes at a time when burnout and disengagement are increasingly part of the everyday experience, costing the global economy an estimated $438 billion in lost productivity, with only 33% of the world's employees saying they are thriving overall.

The survey additionally found that:

While the definition of fulfillment is highly personal, workers found common ground in what matters most: 84% agreed that feeling appreciated and valued and having an impact on others were the top contributing factors. Another one in three identified more time to pause and reflect as the most accessible path to greater fulfillment.

Employees with fulfilling worklives share a foundational approach: they tend to focus on what they can influence and draw on their own capacity for growth and meaning — with four key areas rising to the top of their worklife experience: impact, appreciation, harmony, and growth. Unfulfilled workers, by contrast, tend to look outward for solutions — a new role, employer, or culture.

To access the full survey findings and insights on how to leverage them, employees can visit the State of Workplace Fulfillment Report.

About MeaningSphere

MeaningSphere is a career-centered personal development company that exists to help people create deeper meaning and satisfaction in their worklives, responding to the growing challenge of disengagement and lack of fulfillment in today's workplace. Built on a proven process and created by experts in personal and professional development, the company's curated collection of learning experiences can help empower individuals to define what fulfillment means to them and take practical steps to build a worklife that truly matters. MeaningSphere is dedicated to advancing research and understanding around meaningful work and its positive impact on both individuals and the organizations they serve. Learn more about MeaningSphere at www.MeaningSphere.com.

SOURCE MeaningSphere