MEANS Database Unveils a Fresh Identity as FoodRecovery.org

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEANS Database is proud to announce its rebranding initiative to become FoodRecovery.org. This comprehensive transformation allows the organization's team and mission to remain the same under a new name, logo, and website that better reflects its work. To address the pressing issues of hunger and food waste, this nonprofit organization recovered and distributed over 52 million pounds of food and supplies nationwide in 2023, and hopes to recover even more under its new identity.

The rebranding effort encompasses a new logo and a modernized website, with the same team and mission. The new logo reflects the dynamic nature of the organization, highlighting their large load food recovery capabilities. With the new name, FoodRecovery.org does exactly what it says- recover food across the country using technology to facilitate sustainability efforts.

As part of the rebrand, FoodRecovery.org has also launched an updated website, providing a more user-friendly experience for visitors seeking information on food recovery initiatives, volunteering opportunities, and educational resources. The revamped site serves as a hub for individuals and businesses looking to contribute to the organization's mission of reducing wasted food and addressing food insecurity.

"We are excited to unveil our new identity as FoodRecovery.org," said Sammie Paul. "Our rebrand reflects our dedication to innovation and sustainability in the fight against food insecurity and wasted food. We believe the updated look and feel will resonate with our supporters, partners, and the broader community as we continue to make a positive impact on both the environment and the lives of those in need."

FoodRecovery.org remains committed to its core mission of rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to those facing food insecurity. The rebranding is not only a visual overhaul but also a strategic move to expand the organization's reach and influence. The updated mission statement emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts in creating a world where no edible food goes to waste.

As FoodRecovery.org continues its journey to build a more sustainable and equitable food system, the rebrand signals a renewed commitment to making a meaningful impact on the global fight against food insecurity.

About FoodRecovery.org

FoodRecovery.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity. Through innovative food recovery and redistribution programs, the organization works to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. For more information, visit www.FoodRecovery.org.

