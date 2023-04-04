Meanwhile Back On The Farm Celebrates Opening of Bag Factory in Restored Historic Farmhouse

We make bags. Lots of bags.

LYNCHBURG, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meanwhile Back On The Farm, a family-run and woman-owned, founded by Heather Harris, is excited to announce the opening of their new bag factory in a beautifully restored historic farmhouse in Lynchburg, VA. The oldest farm house in Lynchburg has been thoughtfully and sustainably renovated to become a space for the creation of handmade, high-quality leather and waxed canvas goods.

Restored farmhouse houses both manufacturing of bags and retail area.

Heather's passion for handmade products started early on in life when she began sewing duffle bags to sell at farmer's markets to support her love of horses. Her innate talent for crafting and love for quality materials led her to travel the world to discover the finest materials for her creations.

In 2015, Meanwhile Back On The Farm was officially launched, offering handmade products that represent a wholesome lifestyle. The brand offers a variety of hand-sewn leather and waxed canvas goods, including totes, clutches, makeup bags, and shoulder bags. Each product is made with great attention to detail, and the unique designs will never go out of style.

The new bag factory is housed in a historic farmhouse that has been restored and updated with the latest equipment and technology to support the production of high-quality, handmade bags and accessories. The space is not only beautiful and inspiring, but it is also a sustainable and eco-friendly work environment that aligns with the values of Meanwhile Back On The Farm.

Heather and her family are proud to be part of the Lynchburg community and to create products that are made in the USA. The passion and dedication that Heather and her family put into their work is evident in the high-quality and timeless products they create. Meanwhile Back On The Farm is a brand that is committed to creating products that will last a lifetime, and that will always be in style.

To learn more about Meanwhile Back On The Farm and to shop their products, visit their website at https://meanwhilebackonthefarm.com.

Related Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meanwhilebackonthefarm/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/meanwhilebackbackonthefarm

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Meanwhile Back On The Farm