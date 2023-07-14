Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer Merge to Deliver an Exceptional Transportation Experience from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World® Resorts

Operating as Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine, bringing more features and benefits to guests

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will merge two complementary services into one combined entity to provide exceptional guest transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. The new service, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine, will continue to provide guests with safe and reliable transportation services to and from the airport with enhanced booking capabilities, guaranteed 24/7 service, greater operational efficiencies, and a hassle-free experience to and from their preferred Walt Disney World® Resort.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine will provide superior guest service, while also enhancing the guest benefits through combined operational capabilities, best practices, aligned marketing efforts and the best possible experience that guests have come to know and love from Mears Connect and the Sunshine Flyer.

"While we have been competitors in the past, we have always shared the same goals to provide guests with safe, reliable, cost effective, stress-free travel between the airport and Walt Disney World resorts", said Rebecca K. Horton, Chief Operating Officer of Mears Transportation. "By merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what's best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience given the challenges and opportunities in today's travel market."

"As partners, we will be able to bring even more features and benefits to our guests," said Mark Sherman, General Manager of the Sunshine Flyer. "Whether it is 24/7 service, express options, or a private trip to ease guests' minds the minute they step off the plane, together, Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is delivering more to our guests. We are confident that our collaborative efforts will promote a creative atmosphere and will allow us to focus on the customer experience and kick off the magic of a Walt Disney World® vacation the moment they touch down in Orlando."

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is the only 24-hour shuttle servicing both A/B and C Terminals for both arrivals and departures and is fully wheelchair accessible and ADA-compliant for both standard and express services.

Updates & Quick Tips from Our Customer Care Team:

The new service will begin August 1, 2023 .

. A dedicated hotline is available 24/7 to answer questions and assist guests regarding new reservations: (407) 423-5566

For all existing reservations, unless otherwise provided, please contact the customer care team on your confirmation email.

Guests may also email during business hours: [email protected] .

. Mears Connect guests will not be impacted and reservations will remain the same.

Sunshine Flyer guests traveling between July 14 and July 31 will receive an email using the email linked to the original reservation to confirm all travel instructions.

About Mears Transportation

Mears Transportation, founded in 1939, provides taxi, shuttle, luxury and bus service in Orlando. Mears Connect was added to its service offerings in January of 2022, immediately following a similar shuttle service performed for over 15 years by Mears to and from the Disney resorts. In addition, Mears offers luxury car service in other cities throughout the nation, including such popular travel destinations as Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago or Atlanta. Luxury car service can be booked directly from www.MearsTransportation.com.

About the Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, the Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

