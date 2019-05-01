Measles Exposure in Hospitals Can Be Tracked

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing fears about the disease, one visitor identification software solution eases concern around the potential spread of measles in a hospital setting. The Fast-Pass® Visitor Management System manufactured by Security Identification Systems Corporation (SISCO) can keep track of people visiting patients in hospitals. The system will capture their name, photograph, time, date and location visited. In the event there was exposure to an infectious disease or other biological hazard, the visitors could immediately be identified and dated to a specific timeline, minimizing exposure risk. This would reduce investigative time identifying individuals that visited and may have been exposed. The system will provide positive identification and contact information.

SISCO CEO Anthony Zagami explains: "Since measles poses such a high risk to anyone that may have had contact with a person or has visited an area where the potential of coming in contact (airborne) with the bodily fluids of someone who has contracted the disease is high, identifying those individuals and tying them to a timeline is critical to rapid containment. Staff and hospital personnel can be accounted for but visitors could be potentiality at risk. Fast-Pass® could help close the gap and provide the CDC with an investigative tool to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further." Measles could be a severe threat to the American public if not contained rapidly and poses a "clear and present danger."

The Fast-Pass® system, in operation at 654 hospitals throughout the United States, provides hospital security staff with a front-line tool to identify visitors and to act as a deterrent to discourage individuals who gain entry with ill intentions.

