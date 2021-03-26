Measurable AI’s transactional data for emerging markets now available via Bloomberg

The Granular E-receipts Dataset features item-level e-receipts data covering 20 tickers out of top mobile apps and games. The E-receipts Aggregate Dataset features e-commerce tickers from the emerging markets, such as Shopee, Lazada, Momoshop, HKTVMall, and MercadoLibre.

With Measurable AI's transactional data, Bloomberg Data License clients can access an overview of weekly and monthly sales trends for tickers from Greater China, South East Asia, and Latin America, traditionally difficult to access. The full granularity and complete wallet history of these datasets can also be useful as Data License clients analyze consumer spending behavior, market share change, and item-level product distribution.

As an alternative data company, Measurable AI owns its unique positioning, in addition to its focus on data for the emerging markets, it builds a sustainable ecosystem. Currently, all the e-receipts data from Measurable AI are collected from a series of productivity apps: MailTime, Email Messenger, and RewardMe App. Measurable AI rewards users of these apps for contributing their anonymous data points with cryptocurrency Measurable Data Token (MDT) and leverages blockchain technology for data validation.

"Our mission at Measurable AI is to empower individuals to share data and impact some of the biggest questions corporates and investors are looking at. Transactional data is exactly the type of data that we are passionate about. It can be extremely helpful when looking at a company's growth or monitoring market share change across different industries," said Heatherm Huang, co-founder and CEO of Measurable AI.

About Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point

Bloomberg's Enterprise Access Point is a web-based data marketplace for clients to easily discover and act on Bloomberg data products. It can be used to browse datasets, examine metadata, download and test sample datasets prior to acquisition, and immediately put them to use within an organization. It provides access to Bloomberg's One Data offering including standardized reference, regulatory, pricing, and quantitative data.

About Measurable AI

Measurable AI, a blockchain powered alternative data provider focusing on transactional e-receipts data for emerging markets. Learn more https://measurable.ai

About Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a decentralized data exchange ecosystem that rewards users for sharing anonymous data points and enables data exchange securely and anonymously on blockchain. Learn more https://mdt.io

SOURCE Measurable AI