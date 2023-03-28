Measure 110 Funds New Pathfinder Network Peer Support Program and Drop-in Center

The new program, which opens this week, will provide vital addiction recovery support to justice system-impacted individuals.

WHAT: The grand opening of the Pathfinder Network's Resilience & Recovery Project offering vital support to justice system-impacted community members. Services include:

The new location of The Pathfinder Network's Resilience & Recovery Project - Multnomah County, located at 7901 NE Glisan St.

Holistic, wraparound and drop-in peer support;

Immediate needs assistance;

Incentives;

Peer support groups and classes;

Events and activities;

Mobile peer support and outreach; and

Service referrals and resources.

Pathfinder Network will offer tours of the space to members of the media and the public, and be on-site to speak about the Resilience & Recovery Project and how it will help more people in Multnomah County access the care they need to recover and rebuild their lives. Speakers with lived experience of substance use and systems-involvement will also be available to answer questions and share their experience, strength and hope.

WHO: Members of the press, advocates, allies and community members are invited to join us in celebrating the opening of its new center in Multnomah County.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

WHERE: Pathfinder's NEW Resilience & Recovery Project location at 7901 NE Glisan Street in Portland, OR.

ABOUT THE SPACE AND PROGRAM: The Multnomah County Resilience & Recovery Project features a welcoming drop-in space and classroom/community room. Participants are greeted by Peer Support Specialists who utilize their lived experience and training to provide trauma, gender and culturally-responsive peer support in a safe space. Anchored by their unique lived experience and expertise, program staff work with participants to help them navigate complex systems, access resources and program referrals, and other activities to support successful engagement with community supervision and meeting legal obligations while making treatment and recovery support more accessible. The Resilience & Recovery Project began in Jackson County in 2021, and has since expanded to Marion County in 2022. This location in Multnomah County will be the fifth location of the Resilience & Recovery Project.

The new program is made possible thanks to funding from Measure 110, which is investing more than $300 million into evidence-based addiction recovery services across the state. The Pathfinder Network is proud to be part of three county-wide Measure 110 Behavioral Health Resource Networks to improve access to services. Prior to Measure 110 Oregon ranked 50th in the nation in access to addiction treatment, and has the second highest untreated addiction rate in the country. As a Measure 110-funded provider, Pathfinder's Resilience & Recovery Project will provide peer support services that are evidence-based, trauma-informed, culture and gender responsive, person-centered, inclusive, and centered on principles of harm reduction.

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c) (3) social service agency founded in 1993 with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities.

