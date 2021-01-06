MEASURE CEO Appointed to Federal Aviation Administration's Drone Advisory Committee

Brandon Torres Declet one of 12 appointees providing advice to the Secretary of Transportation on drone regulation. Tweet this

Declet joins 11 other appointees who will serve a two-year term. New members include:

Seleta Reynolds , General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

, General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation Dr. Paul Hsu , Founder and Chair, HSU Foundation

, Founder and Chair, Matt Parker , President, Precision Integrated Programs

, President, Precision Integrated Programs Molly Wilkinson , Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, American Airlines

, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, American Airlines Brad Hayden , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robotic Skies

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robotic Skies David Carbon , Vice President and General Manager, Amazon Prime Air

, Vice President and General Manager, Amazon Prime Air Adam Bry , Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Skydio

, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Skydio Kenji Sugahara , President and Chief Executive Officer, Drone Service Providers Alliance

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Drone Service Providers Alliance Brandon Torres Declet , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, MEASURE

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, MEASURE Dr. Jaiwon Shin , Executive Vice President, Head of UAM Division and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Air Mobility

, Executive Vice President, Head of UAM Division and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Air Mobility Dr. Catherine Cahill , Director, Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration

, Director, Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Vic Moss , Owner, Moss Photography

"By improving scalability, efficiency, and safety for commercial drone operations of all shapes and sizes, MEASURE has made significant contributions to the drone industry," said Declet. "I am honored to join the DAC in developing, refining, and implementing much-needed solutions for integrating drones into the National Airspace System."

"As the UAS industry continues to evolve, it is important to have DAC members who mirror the many facets of this fast-growing industry. We know the members will help the FAA ensure the highest level of safety while keeping pace with the new and innovative technology for UAS," said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a press release issued by the administration.

For more information about MEASURE, visit https://www.measure.com.

For more information on the Drone Advisory Committee, visit https://www.faa.gov/uas/programs_partnerships/drone_advisory_committee/.

About MEASURE

MEASURE is an aerial intelligence company that builds a complete software operating system for automating drone data capture. With end-to-end program management user-friendly flight control, and in-platform data analysis, our comprehensive software solution, Ground Control, helps businesses save thousands of hazardous man-hours and create millions of dollars in operational benefits.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

(202) 793-3052

SOURCE MEASURE

Related Links

https://www.measure.com

