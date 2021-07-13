Measure Protocol Announces Premium Incentives Program for Consumer Insights

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol , the award-winning, ethical person-based data marketplace, today released its Premium Rewards program, which sets a new standard for compensating individuals for sharing their data. The new program which focuses on the company's proprietary " Retro " behavioral data collection, compensates individuals on average between $15 and $50 per hour on a prorated scale.

"For too long, various industries have continually compensated individuals with mere pennies (or sometimes nothing at all) when they share valuable data," said Owen Hanks, co-founder and CEO of Measure Protocol. "This new program reflects the knowledge, confirmed by data from our recent research, that many individuals are more comfortable sharing data when their privacy is protected and they are being compensated fairly. It also reflects our commitment to changing the dynamics of consumer data collection."

With the new program, brands, marketers and market researchers can access Retro consumer behavioral data using Measure's Storefront , and be confident that they are receiving quality data that has a positive impact for individuals. While Retro data tasks typically take only a few minutes to complete, the relative data density and value presents new opportunities for brands and individuals alike.

Hanks continued, "Recent legislation in states like California is also helping bring awareness to the lack of transparency in respondent compensation and individual data rights."

Measure's Premium Rewards program helps to fulfill Measure's long-term vision of data quality, transparency and privacy for both consumers and buyers. Specifically, the program:



Delivers fair compensation to individuals when they share valuable behavioral data

Leverages Measure's proprietary, tested technology to ensure that privacy is protected and processes are transparent

Establishes a new standard for data compensation and consumer rewards, helping to build trust and engagement with consumers

About Measure Protocol

Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and provide brands and marketers access to new forms of consumer data, Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Measure is a consumer-centric data technology company that facilitates a marketplace for permissioned, person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with brands, advertisers and researchers. Consumers contribute data by completing engaging data-generating tasks within the company's MSR App and proprietary Retro data collection technology.

Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, the 2020 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirks, and are alumni of the Creative Destruction Lab's Blockchain program. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol

