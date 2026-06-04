Five-plus years of zero-party consumer behavior across the digital ecosystem. Sourced answers in seconds. Direct connection into any existing stack via MCP or CLI.

2.3T Behavioral signals 200M+ New data points every month 5+ yrs Continuous, unbroken time series

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol unveils Measure Predict, an agentic behavioral intelligence platform giving brand, insights, and media teams direct access to permissioned consumer behavior across the UK and US. The platform spans 5+ years of zero-party activity, 534 million product and brand events across 28 categories and 200 million+ new data points monthly. Predict enters early access immediately, with general availability by late June 2026.

Measure Protocol Launches Predict: Agentic Cross-Platform Intelligence Built on Real Consumer Behavior

Measure Predict (also called Predict) is a consumer journey intelligence platform, mapping the full behavioral arc from first intent signal to final decision across 29 primary platforms including Facebook, TikTok, ChatGPT, Google Search, YouTube, Amazon, Netflix, Gemini; and 7,900+ retail, travel, payment, and shipping properties such as Best Buy, Home Depot. Each digital signal captured per person per day is observed at the device level and linked at the individual level - understanding the same person across platforms rather than modelling what a consumer probably did.

The measurement stack today is structurally broken: 45% of iOS users opt in to App Tracking Transparency and 30% of mobile users are now untrackable. Measure's own data shows that 83% of searches made within five minutes of a ChatGPT conversation are verification, not discovery.

Predict is built on one of the world's largest zero-party behavior datasets, sustained continuously since before cookie deprecation and generative AI.

"Insights teams have been forced to choose between fast-but-shallow and rigorous-but-slow for far too long. Measure Predict is the first time a CMO can ask a question of complete cross-platform behavioral data – especially closed platforms where most consumer behavior now happens – and get an answer back in the time it takes to read a Slack message. It gives CMOs, strategists, and insights leaders access to intelligence once locked behind a six-week project plan and six-figure invoice."

— Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol

Predict combines agentic character with open architecture. As an agentic insights platform built on real consumer behavior, it actively surfaces patterns and flags behavioral shifts without waiting to be asked. And unlike point solutions that require a new interface, Predict is designed as an intelligence infrastructure layer – connecting to any existing stack via Model Context Protocol (MCP) or command-line interface (CLI), so behavioral intelligence from 2.3 trillion real consumer signals surfaces inside the data platforms, BI environments, and agent frameworks teams already run.

"When someone searches on Google, watches a TikTok, asks ChatGPT for a comparison, and ends up on an Amazon product page, those events are linked to the same five-year history of behavior. That's why Measure Predict can answer questions that nothing built on cookies, survey panels, or platform self-reporting can: how do consumers actually move between closed platforms – and where, exactly, are decisions being made?"

— John Martin, Chief Product Officer and co-founder, Measure Protocol

The dataset underpins analytics work at Google, Meta, and Netflix, and is the foundation of Project Lantern – the cross-platform TV measurement initiative led by ITV, Sky, and Channel 4. Every record meets GDPR, UK GDPR, and CCPA/CPRA standards.

ABOUT MEASURE PROTOCOL

Measure Protocol is a behavioral data company capturing what people do on their devices, not what they say they do. It's permissioned data lake holds 2.3 trillion behavioral signals across Google, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, ChatGPT, and other closed platforms. This cross-platform visibility powers Measure Data, Measure Outcomes, Measure Predict, and Measure Labs, serving media companies, brands, and analytics teams including Google, Meta, Netflix, and the UK's three largest commercial broadcasters through Project Lantern.

measureprotocol.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kausambi Manjita

Head of Marketing, Measure Protocol

[email protected]

measureprotocol.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994573/Measure_Predict.jpg

SOURCE Measure Protocol