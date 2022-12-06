Measure Protocol wins the 2022 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation

Company honored for its proprietary data collection technology, Retro, which allows brands to access previously inaccessible detailed mobile and in-app behavioral data

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol 's proprietary Retro technology for behavioral data collection was named as the winner in the 2022 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. This is the second time the company has won the award, first honored in 2019 for its technology innovations. This year's awards were presented last night at a Market Research Society awards ceremony event in London.

The Measure team accepts the 2022 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation for its Retro behavioral data collection solution.

"The ability to collect reliable, quality and actionable behavioral data has become increasingly difficult for brands, agencies and app publishers, and our Retro technology changes that dynamic," said Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure Protocol. "Our whole team has worked very hard in creating and implementing this solution, and we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from the Market Research Society and the Association for Survey Computing. It is confirmation that businesses have a critical need for the unique consumer behavioral data that Retro delivers."

Based on Measure's privacy-first foundation, Retro provides a secure way for individuals to monetize their data, and for insights and business professionals to access data not previously available. This approach is the only fully-transparent and iOS compliant data collection methodology that provides behavioral data such as detailed app and service usage, in-app purchases, app prioritization, streaming details, podcast listening and more.

Each year, this award honors outstanding and innovative applications of software or technology which have directly contributed to a demonstrable improvement in the effectiveness of market, opinion or social research. Measure was selected for the effectiveness of its Retro solution, and the verifiable, lasting benefits that it delivers surrounding critical behavioral data and analytics.

Key benefits of Retro lie on both sides of the data marketplace:

Brands, agencies, app publishers and other organizations can access to new forms of behavioral data, across once-inaccessible platforms in a low-friction and cost-effective manner; Individuals have an opportunity to share data in a privacy-first and transparent environment, where they are compensated at or above minimum wage levels.

The ASC/MRS Award for Technology Innovation is an international award, first presented in 2003, organized by the Association for Survey Computing (ASC) in association with the Market Research Society (MRS).

About Measure Protocol

Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech and market research technology veterans who sought to solve challenges in the digital data collection space and provide brands with new opportunities for data and analytics. They believed that by changing the fundamental principles of data collection, with better access to valuable behavioral data, both brands and individuals could benefit. Today, Measure's award-winning technology provides an ethical and transparent data marketplace that addresses challenges faced by brands and answers MAANG companies' business-critical questions by leveraging hidden consumer behavioral data. Measure is a past winner of the ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation, The Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Award for Technology Impact, powered by Quirk's, and is an alumni of the Creative Destruction Lab's Blockchain program. Measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol

Media Contact: Marie Melsheimer, +1-541-815-3951, [email protected]

