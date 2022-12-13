Measure Protocol's "App Life Report" Reveals In-Depth Mobile Behavioral Data

New insights reveal details on consumer app engagement and behaviors, using data collected through Measure's proprietary Retro technology

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol has released its " App Life Report " based on behavioral data collected from consumers using the company's proprietary Retro technology. The new report provides detailed data on consumer digital behaviors, gaming app engagement metrics, app usage, in-app purchases, most used apps, and app-specific activities. The insights illustrate just how critical it is that organizations access this type of audience data in order to guide business decision-making and consumer app outreach strategies.

"Because apps have become so central to our lives, detailed metrics on app usage and engagement can help us better understand an audience's lifestyle, media and purchasing habits - critical data for any brand," said Owen Hanks, CEO and co-founder of Measure Protocol. "This type of data is becoming increasingly difficult to access, due in part to more stringent privacy regulations, plus overall consumer concern surrounding data privacy. Our proprietary Retro technology changes this dynamic, and is the only user-focused data solution that provides brands with comprehensive data on consumer mobile and digital behaviors."

The new report uses data collected from U.S. adults during September 2022 via Measure's Retro solution, which provides access to consumer based behavioral data. It encourages greater sharing by not only fairly rewarding consumers for completing data sharing tasks on their mobile phones, but also by providing a fully permissioned, transparent and user-friendly environment.

Going beyond traditional metrics such as downloads and installs, the report focuses on actual user engagement including things such as: active time spent per app in categories like social, gaming, streaming and shopping; engagement and prioritization of specific apps; and an in-depth dive into Roblox user behaviors. Some key findings include:

TikTok dominates time spent on apps: Users aged 16-25 are spending 12.4 hours per week on TikTok, far outpacing runners-up YouTube (5.8 hours) and Instagram (3.8 hours). In addition, 24% of users rank it as their top-used app overall.

Women are using gaming apps, a lot: Overall, women and men are using gaming apps the same amount of time per week on average, but women (4.7 hours per week) are spending quite a bit more time than men (3.3 hours) using Roblox specifically. They are also driving 31% of the total items purchased within the app.

Notification settings are key indicators of engagement: Community based messaging and gaming apps receive the highest number of notifications per week, with Messages (199), Snapchat (149) and Discord (134) out front. These numbers can help brands understand and define "priority engagement" among audience members.

Online shopping and purchase behavior: Seventy-seven percent of individuals are using Amazon for purchases, with the 16-25 age group showing significant continued interest in Shein (28%). Top in-app spends were logged in gaming apps, with Cognosphere, developers of the Genshin Impact game, realizing the highest average spend per user of $14.10 .

The App Life Report highlights additional device-based data collected via Measure's Retro technology. Retro can be integrated into existing surveys and data pipelines, bringing more meaningful behavioral data to boost audience understanding and find new ways to drive growth. Full datasets and metrics used for this report are available by contacting [email protected] .

Download the full report here: https://measureprotocol.com/insights/mobilelife-report-fall-2022

Measure's award-winning Retro data technology provides an ethical and transparent data marketplace that addresses challenges faced by brands with hidden consumer behavioral data. Measure changes the fundamental principles of data collection with better access to valuable behavioral experience data where both brands and individuals equally benefit.

