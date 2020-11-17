Measure Protocol's New Solution Uncovers Previously Inaccessible Consumer Behavioral Data

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Measure Protocol , the award-winning, ethical person-based data marketplace, today released "Retro" its latest solution to provide more consumer insights to data buyers, including brands, researchers and agencies. Available across both iOS and Android, Retro uses proprietary methodology to gather consumer data that has previously been almost impossible to access. The new solution provides insights into consumers' app usage metrics, device behaviors and media consumption all within a private, trusted, permission-based environment.

"We relentlessly pursue quality, which we believe can only be achieved in an ecosystem built on trust, transparency and accountability. Our technology is ground breaking in that it allows consumers to be in control of their own data asset, and ensures they are always aware of what data is being collected. Our latest research-on-research shows clearly that this model, alongside fair compensation for sharing, has been shown to equal higher quality metrics," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol.

Measure's Retro provides an opportunity for brands to understand how consumers are spending time on their digital devices. It allows both iOS and Android users to interact in a similar way so that data is more aligned across operating systems. Retro provides access to vital information for brands, while consumers retain full custody of their own data and have a choice of whether or not to participate.

Key features of Retro for market research include:

Seamless ability to understand consumers across all mobile operating systems

Ability to collect in-app environments not previously available via other technologies

Customizable and scalable to meet all requirements

Backed by our clean-water pledge for quality data within a fully-permissioned user experience

Significantly lower cost than other metering and behavioral collection technologies

Quick turnaround of data

Historically, this type of data has been very expensive and difficult to collect due to poor and cumbersome experiences, a general distrust of companies collecting this data, and the lack of adequate compensation. Retro changes this. Measure has built a user-centric and positive experience within the MSR app ecosystem built on trust, privacy, and paying consumers fairly for their data.

About Measure Protocol

Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company's MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol

