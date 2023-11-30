Measured Analytics and Insurance Achieves the AWS Cyber Insurance Competency

Measured Insurance

30 Nov, 2023, 09:13 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance innovator, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Competency. This specialization recognizes Measured as an AWS Partner that helps AWS customers improve their security posture and find affordable cyber insurance policies through a new, simplified customer experience. 

Achieving the AWS Cyber Insurance Competency differentiates Measured as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) that operates a quoting solution that assesses the customer's AWS environment by way of AWS Security Hub to provide actionable recommendations on how to improve their security posture. These valuable insights can help customers unlock higher coverage limits or reduce costs on premiums. Measured provides customers with a fast and easy way to obtain a quote and procure cyber insurance through their validated solution.

Jack Vines, CEO of Measured, shared why working with industry leaders like AWS matters so much for SME customer communities: "At Measured, we're driven by a distinctive mission — to fortify cyber resilience for SMEs through our comprehensive cyber insurance offering, integrating AI into our models to better assess risk and protect against new threats. Our comprehensive, holistic approach incorporates data integration, real-time threat monitoring, and cyber insurance. Measured is committed to pioneering the future of cyber insurance, working through broker relationships and working with industry leaders such as AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. SME customers can now purchase Measured's cyber insurance in a frictionless buying process. For more information about Measured and our relationship with AWS, please visit: https://partners.measuredinsurance.com/aws.

About Measured Analytics and Insurance
At Measured, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms. We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Companies want confidence, quantified.
Diligence, quantified.
Trust, quantified.
That is Measured.

