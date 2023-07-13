Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Zankhna Kapadia as New Underwriter, Strengthening Cyber Insurance Expertise

News provided by

Measured Insurance

13 Jul, 2023, 08:38 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, a leading provider of cyber insurance and technology risk solutions that make businesses more secure, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Zankhna Kapadia to its team of experienced underwriters as AVP Cyber Underwriter.

Continue Reading
Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Zankhna Kapadia as New Underwriter, Strengthening Cyber Insurance Expertise
Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Zankhna Kapadia as New Underwriter, Strengthening Cyber Insurance Expertise

Kapadia, a recognized young leader in innovative cyber risk solutions, brings a wealth of cyber insurance knowledge and expertise to Measured. Her underwriting skills, industry insights, and client focus will enhance the company's ability to provide exceptional service and effectively mitigate cyber risks for its valued customers.

Kapadia's understanding of risk assessment, underwriting practices, and emerging cyber threats has made her a well-respected expert in the field. She has consistently demonstrated a powerful commitment to promoting cyber resilience and providing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges facing businesses in the digital era.

"I am really delighted to be working alongside Zankhna," said Nick Little, Head of Insurance at Measured. "Zankhna's exceptional skills as an underwriter, coupled with her unparalleled expertise in cyber insurance, make her an invaluable asset to any organization. We are immensely fortunate to have her on board. Her decision to join us is a testament to Measured's position as the data analytics innovation leader in cyber insurance."

"The cyber insurance market is constantly evolving and the need for analytics-driven vigilance is more important than ever," said Zankhna Kapadia. "That's exactly what drew me to Measured. It's the Measured team's dedication to assessing risk from both a security and an analytics perspective, enriching deep understanding of a company's end-to-end risk, that compelled me to bring my experience to the Measured team. I'm looking forward to building cyber resilience for clients, driving meaningful growth, and expanding Measured's reputation for trustworthiness and service."

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a U.S.-based cyber insurance leader that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance products. The combination of flexible cyber underwriting solutions, data-driven insights and strategic partnerships with leading cybersecurity companies makes Measured the cyber risk solutions provider of choice. Learn more at measuredinsurance.com.

SOURCE Measured Insurance

Also from this source

Measured Insurance Partners with Canopius and Long-time Backer SCOR to Expand Critical Cyber Insurance Solutions for Small and Midsize Businesses in the U.S.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.