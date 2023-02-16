Measured Expands Its Partner Program to Include Tenable Data to Underwrite Cyber Insurance

Tenable customers gain easier access to cyber insurance and potential savings through new marketing and analytics partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), the AI-powered cyber insurance provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Tenable, the Exposure Management company. The collaboration unlocks the potential of inside-out cyber security data and vulnerability risk insights for Measured to leverage in its analytics rich underwriting process.

"We have worked closely with Tenable's security and product leaders in the development of Tenable's Cyber Insurance Report, that helps customers understand their cyber exposure," said Measured CEO, Jack Vines. "Strategic partnerships that deliver data-driven insights and fortify the security posture of customers are the future of cyber insurance. Measured is built to protect and insure the next generation of digital risk, and we are proud to partner with an industry leader such as Tenable."

For effective protection against cyber risk, it is imperative for small and medium-sized enterprises to understand and quantify the threat vectors that criminals leverage to launch ransomware and other types of cyberattacks. Over the last year, 68% of ransomware attacks were attributed to ineffective or misconfigured vulnerability and patch management controls1. The Measured-Tenable partnership will allow customers to understand, mitigate and manage their cyber risk. More importantly, the addition of Tenable data to Measured's proprietary cyber risk analytics will enable faster and more accurate underwriting, better transparency on security, and potential savings for customers.

"We've long recognized that data from inside a customer's defense perimeter is valuable for cyber underwriting," commented Vince McCarthy, President of Measured. "By integrating such data with our own proprietary data sets and analytics, we're able to demonstrate value for our technology and broker partners, as well as our own customers. A transparently safer environment benefits all players in the Measured cyber ecosystem."

Measured's partnership program enables small and medium-sized enterprises to share their security data from vendors in the Measured partner network. The data is incorporated into underwriting and policy monitoring, benefiting Measured customers through ongoing security recommendations and potential savings on insurance. Additionally, as part of Measured's commitment to creating value and providing trusted advice, all policyholders receive a free trial of Tenable.io.

Customizing policy coverages tuned to the organization's unique cyber risk exposure gives Measured's customers innovative coverage at an attractive cost – with transparency on how insurance is priced. Insurance agents and brokers can take advantage of this dynamic, data-driven approach when a prospective or current customer uses a Measured partner.

About Measured Insurance

Measured Analytics and Insurance is a US-based cyber insurance provider that utilizes proprietary, AI-rich data analytics and national security grade threat intelligence to deliver smarter cyber insurance products. The combination of flexible cyber underwriting solutions, data-driven insights and strategic partnerships with leading cyber security companies makes Measured the cyber risk solutions provider of choice. Learn more at measuredinsurance.com.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. More than 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

