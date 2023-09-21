Measured recognized as AWS Cyber Insurance Partner to provide insurance and risk management solutions for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs)

News provided by

Measured Insurance

21 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Analytics and Insurance ("Measured"), the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative to simplify the process for AWS customers to get a quote for cyber insurance coverage.

As an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner,  Measured operates a quoting solution that assesses the customer's AWS environment by way of AWS Security Hub to provide actionable recommendations on how to improve their security posture. Measured uses AI-driven analytics embedded in its cyber insurance solution to mitigate cyber risk with constant vigilance. Measured's insurance and risk management offering has been vetted by AWS to streamline the quoting process and reduce the customer's business risk.

"We are honored to become an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner as a provider of comprehensive cyber insurance solutions. Measured empowers SMEs to navigate the complex cyber landscape, protect their digital assets, and lower their risk profile," noted Measured's President, Vince McCarthy.

Measured is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge AI-driven insurance products tailored to the evolving threat protection needs of U.S.-based SMEs. AWS customers using AWS Security Hub will receive tailored cyber insurance coverage, a personalized action plan for increased security, and ongoing, active threat monitoring to ensure a consistent and robust cybersecurity posture.

"Measured's mission is to make SMEs more confident and secure in their cybersecurity so they can focus on what they do best: growing their businesses. The comprehensive integration of data, real-time threat monitoring, and insurance is the key. Measured was founded to work closely with industry leaders such as AWS to provide the next generation of cyber insurance," said Jack Vines, CEO of Measured. 

For more information visit https://meetings.measuredinsurance.com/aws

About Measured Analytics and Insurance

At Measured Analytics and Insurance, we provide more than cyber insurance, we light the path to confidence and security in cyber realms.  We offer practical answers and innovative cyber insurance solutions for businesses seeking to manage enterprise cyber risks. Whether it's cybercrime, business interruption, or other malicious activity perpetrated by bad actors, the threats and the financial costs are real and complex. Our aim is to make our customers fluent and confident in integrating financial risk mitigation and cyber risk management into enterprise risk management.

Partnered with leading global cybersecurity software companies, Measured first helps ensure our customers are technologically secure. Then, Measured provides cyber insurance to protect businesses and manage enterprise financial risk. With national security grade threat intelligence in our DNA, our team monitors the threat environment and evaluates insureds' risk exposure on an ongoing basis. We ask the right questions, leveraging our proprietary data and algorithmic intelligence. We then analyze and interpret, solving for optimal protection and value, based on our multi-decade experience in insurance underwriting, data analytics, and technology. Companies want confidence, quantified. Diligence, quantified. Trust, quantified. That is Measured.

For more information, please visit:
www.measuredinsurance.com

SOURCE Measured Insurance

Also from this source

Measured Analytics and Insurance Welcomes Jay Chitnis as Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Expanding Cybersecurity Expertise

Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Zankhna Kapadia as New Underwriter, Strengthening Cyber Insurance Expertise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.