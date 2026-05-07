Measured Wellness MSO names Melissa Grady Dias as Chief Executive Officer

Forbes 50 Honoree and Fortune 500 Leader Joins to Scale Modern Patient- First Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Measured Wellness MSO, the organization redefining how Americans experience preventive and chronic care, today announced the appointment of Melissa Grady Dias as Chief Executive Officer. Known for scaling iconic brands and building movements that shift consumer behavior, Dias brings the business leadership, marketing vision, and operational discipline needed to take Measured Wellness's mission from promising model to national platform.

Recognized as one of Forbes' 50 Most Influential CMOs, Dias was most recently Global Chief Marketing Officer, Cadillac, leading its electric vehicle transformation and driving campaigns that fundamentally changed how consumers saw the brand. Her career spans MetLife, Motorola, and Jaguar Land Rover - a track record built on turning bold ideas into scaled, category-defining businesses.

"Our current healthcare system is built to treat illness, not to create health. Measured Wellness is changing that. Our model meets people where they are, gives them continuous support and a path to feeling better and living longer. That's not a product. That's a movement. And I know how to build those." Melissa Grady Dias, CEO, Measured Wellness

Measured Wellness partners with clinics to extend care beyond the exam room, delivering a full ecosystem of tools, programs, and human touchpoints designed to help patients genuinely get well and stay well. At the center is the Continuous Care Experience (CCX)™: a connected framework that transforms health data into personalized, proactive care every day - not just on appointment days.

Dr. Michael Kurisu, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Measured Wellness and faculty physician at UCSD, has spent his career proving this model. A pioneer in wearable health data, he's been empowering patients to use real-time data to understand and transform their health. Dr. Kurisu has long believed that the future of medicine lives between appointments.

"For years, I have watched patients leave the clinic with information but no real infrastructure to act on it. Measured Wellness is that infrastructure. Bringing Melissa in to lead this company means we finally have the scale, the storytelling, and the strategy to make continuous, proactive health the standard, not the exception." Dr. Michael Kurisu, D.O., Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Measured Wellness

The CCX™ is powered by Ziva Health, the AI platform co-founded by technologist Parveen Panwar. Dias, a strategic advisor to Ziva, will deepen that partnership as CEO, accelerating the integration of Ziva's intelligence layer across Measured Wellness's growing clinic network.

About Measured Wellness

Measured Wellness delivers "the care between appointments" through its Continuous Care Experience (CCX)™, a proactive, whole-person model that combines real-time data, clinical care, and human support to transform healthcare from episodic treatment to continuous care.

For more information, visit measured-wellness.com.

SOURCE Measured Wellness