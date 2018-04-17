Measurement + Alignment = Total Repair Control from Chief

Three-dimensional measuring should be performed on every vehicle that enters a shop, as it's not always easy to get the full picture of collision damage with the naked eye. With Chief's Meridian Live Mapping system featuring Galileo laser scanner, techs can measure up to 45 individual points at the same time on a vehicle mounted on a frame rack or bench or up on a lift for quick estimating. Then, Meridian can be used to continuously measure those points during the repair process to provide real-time feedback.

Adding wheel alignment services to the shop doesn't require a dedicated bay when using the Chief Meridian Align system, because it's compatible with almost any lift or frame rack already in the shop. The tower-free C3080 Baysaver 3D alignment system is equipped with fixed cameras with automatic target search and recognition, tire-grabbing clamps and remote-controlled sensors to provide an alignment reading in just eight seconds. Simply repair a vehicle's damage, and then set the alignment scanners and targets and perform the wheel alignment, all in one place.

"Shops can own the full repair process from blueprinting a vehicle's damage to tracking the repairs made and confirming the vehicle's return to OEM specs and alignment standards," says Lee Daugherty, Chief director of collision sales – the Americas. "Adding alignment into a shop's services helps maintain control over the repair process and ensure the quality from start to finish - no more scheduling transportation to and from an alignment shop where the vehicle is exposed to repairs you didn't make but could be held liable for."

Combining measurement with alignment not only keeps a damaged vehicle in the shop the entire time, allowing for more efficient control over repair scheduling, but it also helps with customer satisfaction, providing one-stop service that streamlines communication on repair needs and timing. In turn, shops also reap the increase in profits from the addition of in-house alignment services.

About Chief

Chief® is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-quality collision repair equipment and services. The Chief product line includes frame-pulling equipment, vehicle-anchoring systems, measuring systems, vehicle frame specifications, joining equipment such as welders and rivet guns, wheel service and alignment equipment, as well as related equipment like adhesive debonders and fume extractors. Through Chief University, Chief provides comprehensive training on structural analysis, computerized measuring, collision dynamics, aluminum repair, and design based repair.

Chief is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand. VSG is a strong, diverse and dynamic global leader in the vehicle service industry. It comprises 13 major vehicle lifting and collision repair brands: Rotary®, Chief, Forward®, Direct-Lift®, Revolution®, Hanmecson®, Ravaglioli, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

