MeasureOne and Experian Now Delivering Faster, Smarter Consumer Data Access for Income, Employment, and Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne, a leading AI-powered consumer data platform, today announced new integrations with Experian® to enhance income, employment, and insurance data verification by leveraging MeasureOne's secure data sharing and document processing technology through Experian Verify™ and Experian Insurance Marketplace.

Accelerating Verified Income and Employment (VOIE) with Experian Verify

The integration with Experian Verify enhances Experian's Verified Income and Employment (VOIE) capabilities through MeasureOne's Consumer-Permissioned Data (CPD) and document processing technology.

This integration enables lenders, background screeners, and employers to support near real-time access to income and employment data directly from consumers' payroll accounts, with their explicit consent.

By incorporating MeasureOne's intelligent document processing, Experian Verify can now support both structured data access and unstructured document uploads, supporting a more comprehensive and automated verification experience across a broad range of income and employment sources - not just payroll systems that offer direct integration.

"Together with Experian Verify, we're enabling a verification process that is fast, secure, and truly consumer-centric," said Yaron Oren, CRO, MeasureOne. "By combining data connectivity and document automation, Experian can address a wide range of verification scenarios, whether digital or document-based, with one seamless workflow."

Delivering Faster, Better Quotes with Experian Insurance Marketplace

In collaboration with Experian Insurance Marketplace, MeasureOne now enables carriers and agencies to access existing consumer insurance data to streamline quote generation and underwriting.

Consumers no longer need to manually enter policy details or coverage history. Instead, consumers can connect their account directly through MeasureOne and the CPD framework retrieves verified insurance data with a consumer's permission directly from carrier systems, allowing Experian Insurance Marketplace to deliver not only faster and more accurate quotes but competitive rates among Experian's network of carriers and tailored insurance coverage guidance.

This experience is further enhanced by MeasureOne's AI-enabled platform, which intelligently extracts, validates, and normalizes policy-level details with higher accuracy and less user effort, leading to faster, more precise quote experiences.

By removing the manual data-entry step - historically one of the biggest drop-off points in the insurance quoting funnel - the combined solution helps carriers drive higher conversion, more accurate pricing, and a dramatically improved user experience.

MeasureOne's development of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) server positions the company to support emerging LLM-driven customer journeys. As more insurance shoppers begin their experience inside conversational AI interfaces, this integration between Experian Insurance and MeasureOne will ensure they are prepared to meet customers where they already are, providing secure, real-time access to verified insurance data directly inside LLM and agentic workflows.

"Our Insurance Marketplace is transforming how consumers shop for insurance," said Rakesh Patel, Executive Vice President, Experian Marketplace at Experian. "Through MeasureOne's data connections, we can now give consumers the power to securely share their insurance history more efficiently, improving quote precision and speed. Accurate, seamless customer data is essential to Experian Insurance's vision of becoming the leading AI-driven insurance shopping destination, and our partnership with MeasureOne is a major step toward that goal."

Pioneering AI-Driven Consumer Data

MeasureOne has embedded a powerful AI layer at the core of its entire platform, transforming how consumer-permissioned data is captured, interpreted, and delivered. This AI foundation enhances every workflow, from document processing and data normalization to anomaly detection and verification intelligence, enabling greater accuracy, speed, and automation at scale.

Building on this foundation, MeasureOne has expanded its AI capabilities even further. The company developed an MCP (Model Context Protocol) server to unlock secure, contextual, real-time data access for advanced AI-driven applications. Additionally, MeasureOne launched a GPT-powered assistant designed to help prospects and customers onboard more quickly, explore platform features, and receive instant, reliable answers to technical and product questions.

These advancements position MeasureOne not only as an AI-enabled verification provider, but as the foundational data platform powering the next generation of LLM-native consumer workflows across financial services, insurance, employment, and education.

Together, these innovations reinforce MeasureOne's position at the forefront of the AI wave, demonstrating a continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of intelligent, consumer-permissioned data.

About MeasureOne

MeasureOne is the leading consumer-permissioned data platform that is transforming how businesses access and verify consumer information. By putting the consumer at the center of the data-sharing process, MeasureOne provides a secure, transparent, and efficient way for individuals to share primary-source data—such as income, employment, education, and insurance—directly from their online accounts.

Headquartered in San Francisco, MeasureOne's API-driven platform supports over 100,000 data sources and leverages a proprietary blend of AI and deterministic document processing to deliver 100% accurate, fraud-proof results in real time. From automating insurance and income and employment verifications (VOIE) for lenders to streamlining income and employment data for property managers and background screeners, MeasureOne enables organizations to make faster, more confident decisions while respecting consumer privacy.

For more information, visit www.measureone.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,100 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

SOURCE MeasureOne