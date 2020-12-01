MeasureOne Announces New Partnership and Integration with TazWorks, Bringing a Modern and Transparent Approach to Education Verification Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne, the leading consumer-permissioned academic data platform, today announced a partnership and integration with TazWorks, the leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, to make MeasureOne's education verification solution available to background screening companies via the TazWorks platform. MeasureOne is the only provider on the Tazworks platform that offers a consumer-permissioned approach to verifying educational credentials, providing an easy-to-access, affordable, fast and accurate solution to background screening providers and employers while alleviating privacy issues often inherent in consumer data access. To date, MeasureOne has signed eleven background screening customers who are also using TazWorks' platform, including 3rd Degree Screening, Accusource-online, Global Investigative Services, Applicant Safe, SafeScreener.com, Shield Screening, Candid Research, Investigations Corp. of America, Oracle Screening Services and ISB Global Services.

"Our partnership and integration with TazWorks makes it a fast and seamless process for their background screening customers to use an alternate way to verify educational data as part of the services they offer to their customers," said Yaron Oren, Chief Revenue Officer, MeasureOne. "Education verification is a critical component of background screenings and we are thrilled to support the market with accurate and transparent academic data that is cost-effective for businesses. We are proud to offer the industry's first consumer-permissioned academic data sharing platform, ensuring that consumers give consent to access their personal education data and alleviating privacy concerns."

"Finally, a simple, quick, and inexpensive alternative to student verifications!" said Barton Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at TazWorks. "We are proud of our partnership and integration with MeasureOne. As our workforce becomes younger and more tech-savvy in this virtual world, consumer-driven and real-time verifications are needed. This new integration is only the beginning."

MeasureOne offers the most expansive access to academic data, with data from 100% of U.S. higher education institutions and global expansion capabilities. While providing a wide variety of solutions to businesses in many different industries, MeasureOne's education verification service for background check companies includes real-time access to academic data, including degrees, attendance dates, GPA and detailed transcript information.

The TazWorks platform offers users a portal to the screening industry's most cutting edge services, technologies, and tools. "The MeasureOne partnership and integration allows TazWorks clients to quickly and easily add real-time education verification to their background screening offerings," said Barton Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at TazWorks. "MeasureOne's unique consumer-permissioned approach to education verification provides our Taz Works clients with access to academic data that is accurate, comprehensive and fully transparent."

MeasureOne's employment verification service is available now in the TazWorks platform available at www.tazworks.com.

About MeasureOne®

MeasureOne is the leading consumer-permissioned academic data platform. By using our platform, businesses across industries — from lending to employment to insurance — can effortlessly integrate academic data into their products and services to expand opportunities for emerging consumers. The MeasureOne platform provides the necessary functionality to access, process and analyze academic data, securely obtained with the consumer's permission, from their academic institution. Businesses can access the MeasureOne platform through a hosted portal, third-party integrations or a developer friendly API, making it easy to leverage academic data for any business need. MeasureOne is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information about MeasureOne, visit www.measureone.com .

SOURCE MeasureOne

Related Links

http://www.measureone.com

