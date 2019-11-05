MeasureOne Fuels Growth with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne, a leading API platform for academic data, today announced the appointment of Yaron Oren as Chief Revenue Officer. He is an experienced sales leader with proven success in bringing B2B software companies to market. The appointment follows MeasureOne's recent launch of the world's first API platform providing access, standardization and analytics for academic data, enabling businesses to develop innovative new products and services for the $100 billion emerging consumer market.

"Yaron brings to MeasureOne extensive experience as a startup sales leader and in building demand for API-driven businesses as we grow the revenue side of our business," said Elan Amir, CEO of MeasureOne. "MeasureOne provides the most advanced and developer-friendly solution for integrating academic data into application development; key to our success is developing a strategy that allows us to support any business that will benefit from the access and insights we can provide. We are confident Yaron's previous accomplishments at Sinch and iSpeech make him the right leader to grow our customer footprint."

Yaron will oversee MeasureOne's lead generation and product marketing functions, and broaden the company's current sales efforts to include new verticals, including the employment and insurance markets.

"I'm excited to join such a talented team that has developed an innovative product with massive growth potential," said Oren. "The market for academic data is untapped and ripe for innovation. I look forward to using my B2B technology experience to expand MeasureOne's reach and grow its customer base as we unlock the power of academic data."

Yaron is a veteran startup sales leader and entrepreneur with a specialization in API-driven businesses. Prior to joining MeasureOne, he built the previous four companies he was a part of as a founder, sales leader and general manager from the ground up into profitable market leaders or to successful exits. Those accomplishments include launching and growing a leading communications PaaS provider at Sinch, which was sold to CLX Communications. Yaron also launched and led the largest developer PaaS for voice technology at the time, with over 50k developers, at iSpeech, and numerous top-25 ranked mobile apps and websites at Hachette Filipacchi Media, now part of Hearst. Yaron earned his BS in Engineering from Cornell University and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

About MeasureOne®

MeasureOne is the leading API platform for academic data and predictive analytics. Our developer-friendly API eliminates the barriers to integrating academic data into customer applications. Using our products, application developers across industries — from lending to employment to insurance — can now leverage academic achievements to deliver compelling insights, products and services to emerging consumers. MeasureOne is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information about MeasureOne, visit www.measureone.com .

