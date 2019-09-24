MeasureOne Unlocks the Power of Academic Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureOne, a leading API platform for academic data, today announced the launch of the world's first academic data API that enables developers to seamlessly integrate academic data into a broader range of customer applications. Designed by developers for developers, the new MeasureOne platform processes and analyzes academic data, enabling businesses to innovate faster by developing new products and services for the $100 billion *emerging consumer market. Supporting a wide range of industries, MeasureOne's platform unlocks opportunities for the next generation of consumers.

"By unlocking academic data for innovative companies to leverage, MeasureOne is pioneering a data-driven effort to ensure students are rewarded for their academic achievements," said Larry Rosenberger, MeasureOne investor, research fellow and former CEO at FICO. "I am excited to see how MeasureOne's unique platform will power applications across a broad set of industries."

MeasureOne's API eliminates the complexity underlying academic data enabling developers to seamlessly integrate this rich data into their applications. The MeasureOne platform extracts and standardizes inconsistent and complex transcripts into standardized data and offers a full suite of analytics products that provide data-driven insights. These include MeasureOne's proprietary MeritScore and GradScore, which establish predictive links to credit performance and persistence rate, respectively.

MeasureOne is expanding beyond its prior work with financial institutions to serve a broader set of industries, including: academic institutions, residential real estate, marketing, insurance and employment companies. Within academic institutions, use cases include increased processing speed of academic data along with insights that provide that basis for optimizing how colleges allocate resources to help onboard transfer students and help administrators improve persistence rates. Within financial services, student lenders and other financial services providers to students can now use the new platform to enhance their underwriting and expand their portfolios to serve this valuable consumer market.

"Academic data today has been closely held in academia and primarily used for its own internal purposes. I'm excited to introduce a platform that unlocks the power of academic data, to broaden its use and deliver greater value to young people," said Elan Amir, CEO of MeasureOne. "Through our API, we're providing businesses access to a data set with strong signal and actionable business intelligence to innovate new products and services for emerging consumers."

In conjunction with today's platform introduction, MeasureOne announced the appointments of Elan Amir as CEO and Marita Scarfi as CFO. Elan brings a unique background of management strategy and technology from start up to scale with significant expertise in the fintech space. He has over a decade of strategic executive roles including his nine-year tenure as CEO at Bivio Networks. Chief Financial Officer Marita Scarfi also has a diverse background serving in roles from CEO to CFO from digital advertising to technology start-ups. Most recently, she served as CFO for digital-to-direct-mail startup PebblePost. Former MeasureOne CEO Dan Feshbach will now serve as a trusted advisor and Chairman of MeasureOne's Board.

MeasureOne is the leading API platform for academic data and predictive analytics. Our developer-friendly API eliminates the barriers to integrating academic data into customer applications. Using our products, application developers across industries — from lending to employment to insurance — can now leverage academic achievements to deliver compelling insights, products and services to emerging consumers. MeasureOne is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information about MeasureOne, visit www.measureone.com .

*consumers aged 18-27 years

