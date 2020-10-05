Measuring & Improving Consumer Experience-OPEN MINDS Announces October 8 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Measuring & Improving Consumer Experience, Consumer Engagement & Consumer Performance – A Best Practice Approach , for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Paul Duck, the web forum will include a framework for best practices in establishing service standards in both virtual and in-person milieus.

"The cost of poor customer service isn't just lost consumers, it's the high administrative costs associated with repeated and unnecessary work," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The path forward is simple. Organizations need to focus on consumer experience, interactions, convenience, and ease of access to services."

Executive attendees will learn how to:

Establish service standards.

Implement a framework to evaluate service delivery through surveys and other methods.

Apply quality improvement principles to service delivery when not meeting industry or internal performance benchmarks.

The October 8 web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

