Measuring Ad Attribution: Aislelabs and Chicago's Navy Pier Announce Partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aislelabs has been selected by Chicago's Navy Pier as the vendor to deliver digital advertising attribution and online-to-offline advertising conversion. Navy Pier, located on Chicago's beautiful lakefront, is considered one of the most important civic landmarks in the United States and is one of the top-visited destinations for leisure and culture in the world.

Navy Pier has partnered with Aislelabs, a Toronto-based technology company, to provide a unique way to measure online-to-offline advertising conversion. Using their enterprise-grade technology platform, Navy Pier is able to conduct attribution of digital advertising and optimize their marketing spend.

"The Aislelabs solution presents an innovative way to help Navy Pier ensure that its marketing efforts are best aligned with its new branding strategy," said Mark Thompson, Vice President of Data Analytics and Strategic Marketing at Navy Pier. "It will give us the ability to attribute real-world guests to our multiple distinct audience personas, allowing us to speak to each market segment more directly and better cater to consumers' needs and preferences. This will empower Navy Pier to refine its communications strategies, optimize the impact and efficacy of traditional and digital advertising, and work seamlessly with the many on-site partner establishments to provide our guests with the best experience possible."

The Aislelabs platform has been integrated with the existing wireless infrastructure on the lakefront premises. Using the advanced artificial intelligence and big data solution from Aislelabs, Navy Pier will be able to learn the true effect that digital advertising has on its guests. The solution reveals repeat guests who are persuaded to visit after being targeted by digital ads through popular online digital and social channels. Going beyond simple click-through rates, Navy Pier now attributes real-world guests to specific digital advertising campaigns, giving them a true view of their return on investment.

The Aislelabs cloud-based solution will drive Navy Pier's WiFi marketing and location analytics initiatives to better promote, understand, and analyze their world-class events and attractions, thereby optimizing their operations and enabling sophisticated marketing strategies.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. The client list includes top-tier property managers around the globe supporting the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.

About Navy Pier: Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar Offshore (now open), a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

Navy Pier Mission Statement

Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder

SOURCE Aislelabs Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aislelabs.com

