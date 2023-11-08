Measuring and Layout Tools Market to Worth $1.13 Billion by 2028, DIY Enthusiasm Drives Market to New Heights - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the measuring and layout tools market is growing at a CAGR of 3.70% during 2022-2028.

Measuring and Layout Tools Market

Measuring And Layout Tools Market Report Scope

Market Size (2028) $1.13 Billion Market Size (2022) $912 Million CAGR (2022-2028) 3.70 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Raw Materials, Product Type, Automation Type, Distribution Channel, End Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Segmentation · Increasing DIY Culture · Rising Usage of Industrial Tools in General Manufacturing Industries · Rising Manufacturing Sector in the Asian Region

Measuring and Layout Tools Thrive as DIY Culture Boosts Custom Furniture Industry

Measuring and layout tools play a crucial role in the custom-made furniture industry as they help analyze the space available at a particular location for furniture. The requirements of accurate measuring and layout tools have become necessary, as inaccuracies can lead furniture to not fit in the designated area. Furthermore, these tools ensure that the furniture that will be made will be of the right length and size. Hence, such reasons propel the growth of measuring and layout tools in the furniture market across the globe during the forecast period. DIY activities also propel the growth of measuring and layout tools as many of the Gen-Z are engaged in activities such as building their furniture.

Interest in DIY projects has increased the demand for measuring and layout tools. The US accounted for the largest share of nearly 81% of the DIY market. This surge in DIY projects is expected to grow due to television, social media, and videos in recreating home improvements. Many Western countries like the US and Canada are engaged in DIY activities. Moreover, many retail stores, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, have enabled huge growth for many vendors in the DIY segment. The rising middle-class population, increased availability of power tools, and high cost of professional laborers are thus increasing the popularity of DIY culture globally. Using power tools in DIY is highly popular in developed countries like the US, UK, and Germany. However, the trend is rapidly expanding to developing countries. With the rising disposable income, the younger population is attracted toward craftsmanship and thus spends on tools and equipment for home improvement and other DIY projects.

US Market to Boom in the Measuring and Layout Tools Market

The US is also one of the largest markets for measuring and layout tools across the globe, and this is due mainly to an increase in disposable income, an increase in the number of households with two incomes, and the busy schedules of the people which has led to people spending more on their homes to refurbish and renovate and extend their built-up area. This has made people rely on the professional workforce. It is expected that 85% of the people in the US will be utilizing the service of professional builders. Moreover, professional builders and servicemen are preferred as they complete the task in an efficient and timely manner, and the owners of the household can utilize the time saved for some other activity. The professional workforce in the residential sector indirectly drives the sales of the measuring and layout tools. Furthermore, there is an increased demand for electronic measuring and layout tools. The contractors that utilize such techniques and equipment are in high demand.

Key Company Profiles

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Snap-On Incorporated

Apex Tool Group

Taparia Tools

Wruth

Zoro Tools

Fluke Corporation

MECO Instruments Pvt Ltd

Makita Corporation

Dewalt

Swanson Tool Co, Inc.

Klein Tools Inc.

Market Segmentation

Raw Materials

Metal

Plastic

Others

Product Type

Calipers & Micrometer

Rulers & Gauges

Squares & Protractors

Others

Automation Type

Manual

Automatic

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End Users

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Furniture Industry

Packing Industry

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the measuring and layout tools market?

What is the growth rate of the global measuring and layout tools market?

Which region dominates the global measuring and layout tools market share?

What are the significant trends in the measuring and layout tools market?

Who are the leading players in the global measuring and layout tools market?

