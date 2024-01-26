MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA AND TRADE AND INVESTMENT QUEENSLAND PARTNER WITH STAR CHEFS TO HOST CULINARY CELEBRATION OF AUSTRALIAN BEEF

Top Chefs Dish Up Delectable Aussie Beef Inspired Global Tasting Experience Jan. 29 in NYC

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary stars will align Jan. 29 at a bespoke tasting event highlighting Australian beef, at Rule of Thirds, Brooklyn. Hosted by Trade and Investment Queensland and Meat & Livestock Australia, in partnership with StarChefs, the evening event features a constellation of culinary talent showcasing Aussie beef from Queensland across a curated global tasting menu. The guest list includes exporters, importers, distributors and foodservice professionals, gathering to experience the great taste of Australian beef as prepared by top North American culinarians.

Participating chefs include JT Vuong (Rule of Thirds), Jae Lee (Nowon, NYC), Trigg Brown (Win Son, NYC), Helen Nguyen (Saigon Social, NYC), Australia native / Top Chef alum Janine Booth (Root & Bone, Miami and Indianapolis) and Jason Fullilove (Jason George Events, Los Angeles).

Chef Fullilove recently returned from a trip "Down Under" to see the world class beef production in Queensland, Australia firsthand, as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's "Aussie Beef Mates" global program. The program is designed to introduce chefs worldwide to Australian beef – from its sustainable practices to its consistently high-quality eating credentials. Trade and Investment Queensland and MLA are hosting a series of North American events where "Aussie Beef Mates" share their knowledge and insights gained from their time in Australia through storytelling and unique dining experiences. The upcoming Brooklyn tasting event is the second in the series in North America, which kicked off in Los Angeles in November, and will be followed by events in Toronto and Austin.

"This event is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Queensland beef in one of the world's finest cities, helping grow the global profile of one of our State's leading export industries," said Trade and Investment Queensland CEO, Justin McGowan. "Your city never sleeps, and nor do our farmers and producers as they work tirelessly to deliver world class beef to established and emerging international markets. Queensland farmers and beef producers have forged a global reputation for quality, with product regularly consumed in more than 60 countries around the world."

Fast Facts:

In the 12 months to Nov. 2023 , the U.S. was Queensland's third largest beef export market, valued at almost $920 million .

, the U.S. was third largest beef export market, valued at almost . The U.S. is one of Queensland's fastest growing beef markets. Compared to the same period in 2022, Queensland beef exports to the U.S. rose by 59% or $336.8 million , four times faster than total Queensland beef exports to the world (14.3%).

fastest growing beef markets. Compared to the same period in 2022, beef exports to the U.S. rose by 59% or , four times faster than total beef exports to the world (14.3%). Nearly half of all beef production in Australia occurs in Queensland .

With the U.S. beef herd now at its lowest point since 1978 (USDA), chefs and retailers alike will be eyeing alternative sources of beef in the near future to meet consumer demand. With 855,000 tons of beef exported globally in 2022, Australia is a leading supplier of exceptional beef worldwide.

About Meat & Livestock Australia

Meat & Livestock Australia Limited (MLA) is a not for profit research, development and marketing company. Its purpose is to foster the long-term prosperity of the Australian red meat and livestock industry by investing in research and marketing activities. For more information, visit https://www.foodservice.aussiebeefandlamb.com/

About Trade and Investment Queensland

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) is the Queensland Government's dedicated global business agency with representation in 16 countries, across 21 locations, with 12 Trade and Investment Commissioners covering seven regions around the world. TIQ helps Queensland companies access international markets and facilitates foreign investments in the state. For more information visit Trade and Investment Queensland.

About StarChefs

StarChefs is a sounding board, a voice, and a trusted resource for the food & beverage industry. Since 1995, StarChefs has moved the industry forward with the sole mission to catalyze food and beverage professionals' success by giving them the tools, resources, and support they need to overcome challenges. StarChefs' original content is driven by hundreds of in-person tastings and interviews each year with the country's top up-and-coming chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and artisans. Through its national Rising Stars Awards program and print magazine, StarChefs continues to recognize up-and-coming industry professionals and deliver recipes, industry trends, business intel, beverage knowledge, new techniques, and a fresh dose of inspiration to professionals across the country. Connect with StarChefs on Instagram.

