Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market to Hit $22.3 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market is expected to cross USD 22.3 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., owing to increasing demand for packaged meat in developing countries.

The global meat and poultry processing equipment industry for beef is set to surpass USD 6.4 billion by 2027. Significant economic growth in developing countries along with increasing urbanization has raised the demand for beef. Brazil and Argentina should experience a rise in the demand for beef products which shows ample growth opportunities for market growth.

The U.S. is estimated to be the largest consumer of beef in 2018, which should continue to grow moderately in the coming years, owing to rising consumer awareness about the adverse effects of consumption of red meat. The demand for dairy products including cheese and milk should lead to the growth of the beef meat industry, thereby propelling the market statistics.

Some major findings of the meat and poultry processing equipment market report include:

The global market for chicken is set to register over a 7% CAGR through 2027, owing to increasing demand for ready-to-eat meat products from the younger generation.

Processed meat inhibits the growth of microbes and witnessed increased demand from restaurants and hotels which should accelerate the market statistics.

Global meat and poultry processing equipment industry from marinating and tumbling applications surpassed USD 1.6 billion in 2020 due to rising consumer demand for enhanced taste and tender meat.

in 2020 due to rising consumer demand for enhanced taste and tender meat. Dried, processed meat is likely to surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2027, owing to rising consumer awareness about the retention of protein content in the dried form and enhanced shelf life of the product.

by 2027, owing to rising consumer awareness about the retention of protein content in the dried form and enhanced shelf life of the product. The Asia-Pacific meat and poultry processing equipment market should experience a 9% CAGR through 2027, supported by the rising adoption of westernized diets and increasing demand for processed meat products.

meat and poultry processing equipment market should experience a 9% CAGR through 2027, supported by the rising adoption of westernized diets and increasing demand for processed meat products. The global market is fragmented and includes manufacturers such as Marel Group, Tomra Systems ASA, The Middleby Corp, Heat and Control Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., BAYLE SA , Bettcher Industries Inc., Foodmate US Inc., and Tetra Laval International SA.

The European meat and poultry processing equipment market is set to register over a 4% CAGR through 2027 on account of rising meat consumption and increasing consumption of packaged food products. The global demand for meat has given rise to meat export from the region. The meat for exporting purposes needs to be processed, thus propelling the regional industry landscape.

The Russian government has the target of achieving self-sufficiency which has led to investments in new technologies and automated systems which should drive the meat and poultry processing equipment market outlook. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and rising disposable income is contributing to the meat product growth which should boost the product demand.

