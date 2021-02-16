Meat District Debuts Pitmasters & Chef Ambassadors in 'The Ultimate O.G. Chef Battle'

Chef Jason ( @buffalowbbq ) is head chef at The Buffalow House based in Northern California known for his delicious recipes with easy to repeat techniques, simple ingredients and loaded with flavors that will make you drool. Chef Zack ( @dads_food_n_brews ) hails from Florida and is a wiz at cooking with fire. Having served in the US Army, Zack now serves up flavor-packed dishes from the grill. Coming from a long line of chefs, Zack learned the art of perfecting dishes like prime rib from a young age. Chef Graham ( @CookingwithCarrrl ) is the human pitmaster of the adorable dog/chef duo based in Ohio . Graham and his dog Carl combine humor with easy-to-follow charcoal grilled/smoked recipes that the family will be sure to devour. Chef Phantom ( @chefphantom3sc ) joins Meat District from Jacksonville, FL. With a good ole country boy charm and long history in food service, this veteran chef has been cooking up delicious food for celebrities like Gene Dot Com , Errol Mizzell Sr. Charlie Wilson, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and comedian Kountry Wayne. Chef Jay ( @thebarbacoaboyz ) brings Kansas flavor to Los Angeles by serving thousands of people in some of LA's most iconic spots ranging from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for LA Rams and USC Trojan fans to the Hollywood Bowl for concert goers. Recognized by Eater LA as some of the best dishes ranked by editors, Jay has made a name for himself in the bustling LA food scene. Chef Bobby (@meatsohorny) hails from Miami and is the founding "masked chef" behind mouth-watering seasoning brand MeatSoHorny. A grilling pro since he was 8, The masked chef prefers to let his cooking be the star, not him.

"We're excited to welcome our chefs to the Meat District family," said Zack Levenson, COO of Golden West Food Group. "These six chefs are among the greatest pitmasters in the nation and we look forward to coming up with new recipes alongside them to help consumers unlock their creativity when cooking up Meat District."

With 11 mouth-watering varieties including the O.G., Steakhouse, Pitmaster and All American, Meat District offers the perfect burger for every kind of burger lover. Made with the highest quality cuts of Angus, Brisket, Short Rip, Tri Tip and Chuck, Meat District burgers are a cut above the rest in the meat aisle.

In addition to its line of gourmet burgers, Meat District also offers consumers premium tri tip, pork tenderloin, chicken party wings, sausage, and so much more. Meat District is the one-stop shop for all things meat and is the perfect addition to fall tailgating at home, backyard cookouts, and more.

"Starting from butcher-crafted, premium burgers, Meat District has become synonymous with family gatherings, tailgating and grilling," said Erik Litmanovich, CEO of Golden West Food Group. "With more and more products hitting the shelves, we wanted to inspire our consumers to pick up our products and get creative in the kitchen."

To learn more about Meat District and unlock delicious recipes, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict . For chefs interested in future partnership opportunities with Meat District, please email [email protected].

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis and online at Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com .

