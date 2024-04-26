Meat Market size to increase by USD 522.63 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product, Type, and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global meat market size is estimated to grow by USD 522.63 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Poultry 1.2 Pork 1.3 Beef 1.4 Others Type 2.1 Processed 2.2 Fresh Geography 3.1 Europe 3.2 APAC 3.3 North America 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The poultry business is set to grow big-time in the coming years. Around the world, people eat a lot of chicken, making poultry the top choice in meats. This includes chicken, Turkey, and duck. In 2017, the poultry market was worth a huge USD240.92 billion, and it's only going up from there. Well, poultry is cheap to raise, and chickens especially turn food into meat pretty efficiently.

1.1 More Insights:

Plus, more and more people are eating out, especially at fast food places, which means they're buying more poultry. Big countries like China , Brazil , and India are major players in the poultry market because they have lots of people. Also, poultry is often seen as healthier than red meat, so that helps too. All these things mean the poultry market is going to keep growing.

Analyst Review

In the Meat Market, consumers seek out protein-rich diets, prioritizing ethical meat production. Chickens, Rabbits, Cows, Pigs, Sheep, Goats, Lamb, Duck, Beef, Poultry, Pork, and Processed meats are popular choices. Healthier diets emphasize lean meats, ensuring animal welfare and meat processing practices align with ethical standards.

Fresh meat is preferred, but pre-cooked, ready-to-eat, and fermented meats also find a place in modern kitchens. The future of the Meat Market includes cultured meat, plant-based meat, and clean meat produced in bioreactors. These innovations offer sustainable alternatives to traditional meat production while maintaining the nutritional benefits consumers desire.

Market Overview

In the Meat Market, various cuts and products are displayed with precision. Chicks and rabbits are raised and butchered for sale, providing a wide range of meats. Producers sell pigs, sheep, and goats, while minerals and essential nutrients are delivered to ensure optimal health and growth. The selection includes cuts, deli meats, and processed meats, such as sausages and bacon.

The market is stocked with a variety of meats from different animals, ensuring a diverse and satisfying culinary experience. Customers can find a multitude of meat types, from common to exotic, making it a must-visit destination for meat enthusiasts. The market's commitment to quality and selection makes it a staple in the community.

