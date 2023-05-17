Meat Market to Grow by USD 190.29 Billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 4% During 2021-2025|Technavio

17 May, 2023, 17:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the meat market and it is poised to grow by USD 190.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the meat market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Pork is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BRF Global, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS USA Food Co., NH Foods Ltd., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by new product launches. However, increasing livestock disease outbreaks will challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BRF Global, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS USA Food Co., NH Foods Ltd., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing livestock disease outbreaks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this meat market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Meat Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Pork
- Poultry
- Beef
- Others
- Type
- Processed
- Fresh
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The meat market report covers the following areas:
- Meat Market Size
- Meat Market Trends
- Meat Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing investments and focuses on expanding production capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the meat market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist meat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the meat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the meat market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of meat market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Processed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fresh - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BRF Global
- Cargill Inc.
- Clemens Food Group
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corp.
- JBS USA Food Co.
- NH Foods Ltd.
- Sysco Corp.
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- WH Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
