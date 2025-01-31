Meat Market to Grow by USD 537.1 Billion (2024-2028), Boosted by Technological Advancements, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global meat market size is estimated to grow by USD 537.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.78% during the forecast period. Advancement in technology is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising demand for grass-fed and organic meat. However, increasing livestock disease outbreaks poses a challenge. Key market players include BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Fieldale Farms Corp., Hormel Foods Corp., House of Raeford Farms Inc., Itoham Foods Inc., JBS SA, Johnsonville LLC, KOCH FOODS INC., Marfrig Global Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Food Group, Wayne Farms LLC, and WH Group Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global meat market 2024-2028

Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 537.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries China, US, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Clemens Food Group, Conagra Brands Inc., Danish Crown AS, Fieldale Farms Corp., Hormel Foods Corp., House of Raeford Farms Inc., Itoham Foods Inc., JBS SA, Johnsonville LLC, KOCH FOODS INC., Marfrig Global Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Vion Food Group, Wayne Farms LLC, and WH Group Ltd.

Market Driver

Meat Market Trends: Protein-rich Diets and Ethical Meat Production The meat market is witnessing significant trends as consumers prioritize healthier diets and ethical animal production. Protein-rich foods like Chickens, Rabbits, Cows, Pigs, Sheep, Goats, Lamb, Deer, Duck, Beef, Pork, Mutton, and Leaner cuts are in high demand. Essential nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals are crucial for a healthy lifestyle. Animal welfare, antibiotic and hormone-free production, grass-fed, and organic meats are gaining popularity. Restaurant chains and home delivery models offer convenience, while cutting, butchering, and precooked meat cater to fast-paced lifestyles. Genetics, animal husbandry, and feed formulation are essential for optimizing production. Celebrations and special occasions continue to drive demand for staple foods like Grilled steaks, Roasted chicken, Smoked ribs, Curries, and Cured meats. Ethical production and healthier diets are influencing the market, with a shift towards leaner cuts and meat substitutes like cultured meat and plant-based meat. Product quality, packaging materials, and automation are crucial for meeting consumer demands. Western cuisines, raw meat, processed meat, and various meat types like Hog, Pepperoni, Jerky, Hot dogs, and Sausages continue to be popular. Convenience, urbanization, and changing culinary tastes are shaping the meat market landscape. However, concerns over carbon footprint, animal-associated viruses, and health risks persist.

The global meat market has witnessed a growing preference for grass-fed and organic meat. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more sustainable food choices. Grass-fed meat is derived from animals fed on grass and forage, rather than grain-based feed. This type of meat is perceived as healthier due to its leaner composition and higher levels of beneficial nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Environmental concerns regarding conventional meat production also contribute to this trend.

Market Challenges

In the meat market, protein-rich diets present a significant challenge as consumers seek essential nutrients from chickens, rabbits, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, lamb, deer, ducks, and more. Ethical meat production is another hurdle, with a focus on grass-fed, organic options. Leaner cuts are preferred for healthy bones and weight, but antibiotics and hormones in conventional meat production remain a concern. Meat processing faces challenges from veganism and meat substitutes, while product quality and packaging materials are crucial for convenience stores, hypermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online sales. Fast-paced lifestyles drive demand for precooked meat, convenience meats, and ready-to-eat options. Animal welfare, meat processing, and animal husbandry practices also face scrutiny, with concerns over genetics, feed formulation, and celebrity endorsements. Automation, convenient packaging solutions, and culinary tastes influence the market, as does the carbon footprint of meat production. Meat processing involves smoking, salting, and fermenting, while preservatives like nitrates and nitrites raise health concerns. Fast-food chains, cafes, hotels, and livestock farming contribute to the market, with distribution channels connecting business-to-business and business-to-consumer. However, challenges persist, including foodborne illnesses like E. Coli, Salmonella, and Trichinosis, as well as infectious diseases like African swine fever and meat-associated viruses. The meat market continues to evolve, with trends toward plant-based and cultured meat, bioreactors, and clean meat.

Disease outbreaks pose a significant challenge to the global meat market by affecting animal health and disrupting livestock product trade. In the last five years, diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease, rinderpest, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, rift valley fever, swine vesicular disease, sheep and goat pox, fowl plague, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), pneumo virus and porcine circovirus 2 (PCV2) infections, porcine reproduction and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), swine flu, and avian influenza have had global consequences. These diseases can be transmitted through animal-to-animal contact, person-to-animal contact, or from the environment, leading to the loss of livestock and inhibiting sustained investments in livestock production. Disease outbreaks can significantly impact the meat market by disrupting supply chains and increasing production costs. It is crucial for the industry to implement strict biosecurity measures to prevent disease outbreaks and minimize their impact on the market.

Segment Overview

This meat market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Poultry

1.2 Pork

1.3 Beef

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Processed

2.2 Fresh Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Poultry- The global poultry meat market encompasses the production and sale of chicken, Turkey, and duck meat. This sector is projected to expand steadily during the forecast period. Key drivers include the affordability of poultry production due to high feed conversion rates. Additionally, the expanding restaurant industry, particularly in fast-food and fast-casual dining segments, and rising consumer disposable incomes are significant growth factors. Major markets include emerging economies like China, Brazil, and India, due to their large populations. Poultry falls under the white meat category, which is healthier than red meat. Challenges include bird flu outbreaks in Asian markets, which can significantly impact production and consumption. Population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and shifting dietary trends are expected to continue fueling the poultry segment's growth in the global meat market.

Research Analysis

Meat Market: A Thriving Industry Dedicated to Protein-Rich Diets The global meat market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry, catering to the growing demand for protein-rich diets. Ethical meat production is a top priority, ensuring the welfare of Chickens, Rabbits, Cows, Pigs, Sheep, Goats, Lamb, Duck, and other livestock. The market offers a diverse range of meats, including Beef, Poultry, Pork, and Processed meats, which are increasingly being replaced by healthier options like Lean meats, Fermented meats, and Pre-cooked or Ready-to-eat meats. Innovations in meat production include Cultured meat, also known as Clean meat, produced in Bioreactors, and Plant-based meat alternatives. Animal welfare remains a significant concern, leading to advancements in Meat processing techniques and stricter regulations. Fresh meat continues to be a staple, while Processed meats face growing scrutiny due to health concerns. The future of the meat market lies in balancing consumer demands for ethical, sustainable, and convenient meat options.

Market Research Overview

Meat Market: A Comprehensive Overview The meat market encompasses a wide array of protein-rich foods derived from chickens, rabbits, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, lamb, deer, duck, and various other animals. These essential nutrient sources are integral to diets worldwide, providing vital proteins, carbohydrates, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Meat plays a significant role in various cuisines, from grilled steaks and roasted chickens to smoked ribs, curries, and celebrations. Ethical meat production is a growing concern, with an emphasis on humane animal husbandry, grassfed and organic practices, and the reduction of antibiotics and hormones. Leaner cuts and healthier diets are increasingly popular, while concerns over carbon footprint and animal welfare drive innovation in the sector. Meat processing involves various techniques such as smoking, salting, and fermenting, as well as the use of chemicals for preservation and flavor enhancement. The market includes a diverse range of products, from raw meat and processed meats to convenience meats and meat substitutes. Urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles have led to the growth of restaurant chains, home delivery models, and various retail channels, including hypermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online stores. The market is influenced by factors such as culinary tastes, product quality, packaging materials, automation, and consumer preferences for leaner, healthier options. Meat production also raises concerns over animal welfare, meat processing, veganism, and the potential health risks associated with meat consumption, such as infectious diseases and the link between certain processed meats and cancer. The market continues to evolve, with innovations in cultured meat, plant-based meat, and clean meat offering potential solutions for a more sustainable and ethical future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Poultry



Pork



Beef



Others

Type

Processed



Fresh

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio