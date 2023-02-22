Meat Packing and Processing Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $383.74 Billion by 2029

Feb 22, 2023, 13:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Packing and Processing, Including Poultry (Chicken and Turkey), Beef and Pork (U.S.): Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2027" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vital industry-specific data including metrics, benchmarks, historic numbers, growth rates and forecasts that will save countless hours of research.
Key Findings:
- Meat Packing and Processing, Including Poultry (Chicken and Turkey), Beef and Pork Industry (U.S.) to reach $383,746,136,482 by 2029.
- Meat Packing and Processing, Including Poultry (Chicken and Turkey), Beef and Pork Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
1) Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
2) Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
3) Deep industry and company financials
This Analytics Report Features:
1) Historical data
2) Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
3) Operating ratios
4) Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
5) Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
6) Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Pages: 70
Statistical Tables Provided: 33
Charts Provided: 21
Geographic: US
Designed to benefit:
- Analysis and Financial Modeling
- Investment Professionals
- Lenders
- M&A Advisors
- Appraisers
- Consultants
Key Data:
- Industry Summary
- Revenues historical through 2021
- Revenues projected through 2029
- Employee Count 2014-2021
- Annual Growth Rate 2021
- CAGR 2014 through 2021
- CAGR 2022 through 2029
- Top U.S. Companies
- Employment and Establishments
- Number of Firms 2014-2021
- Number of Establishments 2014-2021
- Employees, 2019-2021
- Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2014-2021
- Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
- Revenue Compared to All Industries
- Expenses Compared to All Industries
- Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
- Benchmarks
- This Industry Compared to All Industries
- Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
- Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
- Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2014-2021
- Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
- Top Companies Ranked
- Market Capitalization
- Employees
- Revenue
- Net Income
- 3-Year Revenue Growth
- 3-Year Income Growth
- Return on Assets
- Return on Equity
- Return on Invested Capital
- List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2021
- Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
- Tyson Foods Inc
- JBS USA LLC
- Smithfield Foods Inc
- Pilgrims Pride Corporation
- Continental Grain Company
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Seaboard Corporation
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc
- Perdue Farms Inc
- OSI Group LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
A. Core Benefits to Customer:
- Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data)
- Benchmarking of:
1. Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry
2. Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry
3. This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries.
- Historical revenues
- Enterprise population
- Multi-year employee count and sales per employee
- Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2029
- Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
- Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
- Revenues and CAGR 2021
- Revenue forecast to 2029 with CAGR
- Historical revenues
- Historical CAGR
- Top U.S. companies, by revenues
- Employment within the industry, 2021 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
- Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2021
- Employees, 2014-2021, with growth rates
- Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2021
- Annual sales per employee, 2014-2021
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2029
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected
- Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2014-2021
- Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2021-2029
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
- Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
- Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries
- Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
- Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
- Income statement averages, 2014-2021
- All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios
- Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues
- Balance sheet averages, 2014-2021
- All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios
- Cash flow averages, 2014-2018
- All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
- In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
- Approximate market capitalization
- Employees
- Revenues
- Net income
- 3-Year revenue growth rate
- 3-Year income growth rate
- Return on assets rate
- Return on equity rate
- Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics
- Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
- Contact information, executive lists
- Business descriptions
- Key financial data for 6 years
- Brands and divisions
- Top salaries
- Corporate culture
- Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
