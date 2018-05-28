Meat, Poultry & Seafood Market Size Worth $7.3 Trillion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Poultry is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product segment in terms of volume in the U.S. owing to the increased consumption as compared to other meat and seafood products. In June 2017, consumer survey undertaken by the National Chicken Council, revealed that over 84% of consumers had eaten chicken purchased from a supermarket within the previous two weeks, and 67% had consumed chicken at a food service establishment - down from 87% and 72% in 2016, but about the same as observed in 2015.

India is expected to witness moderate increase in poultry and seafood consumption. While, meat is estimated to lose its market share as beef products are expensive as compared to seafood and poultry chicken. Seafood demand in India accounted for a market share of 27.8% in terms of volume of Asia Pacific in 2025.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Meat, Poultry and Seafood Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Meat, Poultry, Seafood), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/meat-poultry-seafood-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Seafood emerged as the largest product segment in 2016. Seafood demand in Central and South America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Poultry is expected to have a market share of 17.4% of the total volume in Europe in 2025. Poultry is also expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in Europe .

in 2025. Poultry is also expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in . Meat products accounted for a share of 42% of the total volume in North America in 2016. Rising demand for meat and meat products coupled with increasing consumer awareness is expected to rise meat demand over the next eight years.

in 2016. Rising demand for meat and meat products coupled with increasing consumer awareness is expected to rise meat demand over the next eight years. Seafood demand in North America was 9.0 million tons in 2016. The growing demand of salmon, sardine, and shrimp have contributed to the seafood market growth over the past few years.

was 9.0 million tons in 2016. The growing demand of salmon, sardine, and shrimp have contributed to the seafood market growth over the past few years. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in meat, poultry and seafood market. China accounted for a market share of 39.7% of total volume in 2025.

emerged as the largest regional market in meat, poultry and seafood market. accounted for a market share of 39.7% of total volume in 2025. The growing health consciousness towards organic foods that are natural and do not have any artificial preservatives has resulted in the increase in overall organic meat intake

Key companies involved in the sector include ConAgra, Tyson Foods, Hormel Foods, Cremonini Group. Other companies include Dawn Fam Foods, Beigi Foods GmbH, Pilgrim's and Wayne Farms

Grand View Research has segmented the global meat, poultry and seafood market on the basis of product and region.

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Meat Poultry Seafood

Regional Outlook (Volume Million Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China India Central & South America (CSA) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



