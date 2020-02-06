Meat Processing Equipment Industry Forecasts to 2026 - Integration of AI Boasts Lucrative Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Slicing, Grinding, Smoking), Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured), Meat Type, Mode of Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global meat processing equipment market is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 to US$ 9.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2%.
Rising consumption of processed meat is increasing the demand for meat processing equipment.
Some of the major factors driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market include premiumization in meat products, increasing food safety requirements for trade, rising demand for convenience meat products, and technological innovation in meat processing equipment.
The grinding equipment segment is projected to dominate the meat processing equipment market throughout the forecast period.
The grinding equipment segment is estimated to dominate the meat processing equipment market, by type, in 2019, due to a greater application of grinders to process a wide range of products, such as minced meat, sausages, hamburgers, and other products. Furthermore, the easy handling and cleaning of the grinding equipment make it preferred by both small and large meat processors. However, due to its higher prices, as compared to other equipment types, such as those used for slicing and cutting, its reach is largely restricted to large meat processing companies.
The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate, as the adoption of automatic meat processing equipment results in reduced processing time and increases process efficiency & precision. Further, the adoption of automatic equipment aids meat processors in identifying problems or defects during each stage of meat processing, resulting in the lowered number of defected meat products. However, the higher setup cost of automatic meat processing equipment in comparison to the other modes of operation is expected to hamper the growth of the automatic equipment segment.
Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for processed meat, such as meat cuts, steaks, and ready-to-cook meat, due to the changing lifestyles and expansion of meat processing capabilities are the major factors driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market in the region. Also, foreign investments in meat processing in countries, such as Vietnam, China, and Indonesia, are expected to boost the demand for meat processing equipment.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Meat Processing Equipment Market
4.2 Meat Processing Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Key Type and Country
4.4 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Meat Type and Region
4.5 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type
4.6 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Type and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Technological Innovation in the Meat Processing Equipment Market
5.2.1.2 Premiumization in Meat Products
5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Demand for Processed Meat Products
5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Food Safety Requirements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Equipment
5.2.2.2 Shifting Consumer Preferences From Red Meat to Alternative Meat Sources
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Meat Processing Equipment Market
5.2.3.2 Opportunity to Expand in the Emerging Markets of Asia Pacific
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lower Adoption Rate of Advanced Meat Processing Equipment in Developing Nations
5.3 Value Chain
6 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cutting Equipment
6.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Processed Meat Cuts and Brisket Driving the Market Growth for Cutting Equipment
6.3 Slicing Equipment
6.3.1 Production of a Wide Range of Meat Products is Driving the Market for Automated Slicing Equipment
6.4 Blending Equipment
6.4.1 Multifunctionality of Grinding Equipment to InfluenceThe Market Growth of Blending Equipment
6.5 Tenderizing Equipment
6.5.1 Consumer Demand for Softened Meat Driving the Market Growth of Tenderizing Equipment
6.6 Filling Equipment
6.6.1 Filling of Meat Batters on a Large-Scale Driving the Market for Automated Filling Equipment
6.7 Grinding Equipment
6.7.1 Wide Application of Grinders to Perform Varied Functions
6.8 Smoking Equipment
6.8.1 Increase in Demand for Hygienically Processed Equipment
6.9 Massaging Equipment
6.9.1 Improved Brine Absorption and Protein Extraction Driving the Market for Massaging Equipment
6.10 Other Equipment
6.10.1 Rising Consumption of Flavored Meat Products Driving the Market for Injectors and Emulsifiers
7 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Meat Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Processed Beef
7.2.1 Consumer Preference for Processed Beef Products Owing to Their Inherent Rich Flavor
7.3 Processed Pork
7.3.1 Pork is Considered to be a Good Source of Proteins and Vitamins
7.4 Processed Mutton
7.4.1 Growing Demand From China and the Middle East Driving the Market for Processed Mutton
7.5 Other Meat Types
7.5.1 Horse Meat is the Most Consumed After Pork, Beef, and Mutton
8 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fresh Processed Meat
8.2.1 Consumer Preference for Fresh Processed Meat Products
8.3 Raw Cooked Meat
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Steamed and Baked Products
8.4 Precooked Meat
8.4.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Precooked Meat Products
8.5 Raw Fermented Sausages
8.5.1 Owing to the Presence of a Large Number of Additives, the Demand for These Products is Expected to Decline in the Coming Years
8.6 Cured Meat
8.6.1 Demand for Flavored Meat is Driving the Market for Cured Meat
8.7 Dried Meat
8.7.1 Longer Shelf-Life of Dried Meat Products to Drive the Market Growth
8.8 Other Product Types
8.8.1 Demand for Traditional Smoked and Cured Products in Asia Pacific and African Countries
9 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automatic
9.2.1 Manufacturing of Processed Meat in Large Volumes to Drive Market Growth
9.3 Semi-Automatic
9.3.1 Increase in the Efficiency of Workers Due to Semi-Automation is Driving the Market for Semi-Automatic Equipment
9.4 Manual
9.4.1 Large-Scale Demand and Lack of Adequate Labor are Leading to the Lower Adoption of Manual Meat Processing Equipment
10 Meat Processing Equipment, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Investment in Meat Processing Facilities and the Growing Consumer Demand for Convenient Meat Products Driving the Market for Meat processing Equipment in the Country
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Rising Exports of Processed Meat to Other Countries Boosting the Demand for Meat Processing Equipment in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Increase in Safety Regulations for Processed Meat Products Driving the Market
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Rise in Exports for Meat Processing Equipment
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Rising Consumption of Convenient Meat Products Among the Younger Population
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.3.1 Presence of Small and Medium-Sized Meat Processing Equipment Manufacturers
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.4.1 Rising Production and Consumption of Processed Meat Products
10.3.5 UK
10.3.5.1 Rise in Demand for Premium Meat Products
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.3.6.1 Growing Consumer Demand for Diversified Meat Products
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Government Focus to Streamline Meat Processing Facilities
10.4.2 Australia & New Zealand
10.4.2.1 High Export Demand for Beef and Pork Meat Due to Adherence to Food Safety Norms
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.3.1 Rising Consumption of Convenience Meat Products Due to the Growing Number of Single Households
10.4.4 India
10.4.4.1 Rise in Exports of Processed Meat to Thailand and Japan
10.4.5 Vietnam
10.4.5.1 Rising Investments in Meat Processing Facilities
10.4.6 Thailand
10.4.6.1 Focus on the Development of Innovative Meat Products
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4.7.1 Growth of Meat Processing Facilities
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 Growing Export of Processed Beef Products Expected to Drive the Demand for Meat Processing Equipment
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.2.1 Growth in Centralized Meat Production and Processing Facilities
10.5.3 Rest of South America
10.5.3.1 Government Emphasis on Standardized Meat Processing Facilities
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 Middle East
10.6.1.1 Growing Demand for Processed Red Meat Such as Lamb and Beef
10.6.2 Africa
10.6.2.1 Growing Food Safety Regulations in the Country Prompting Processors to use Enhanced Meat Processing Equipment
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.3 Innovators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Start-Up Microquadrants
11.3.1 Progressive Companies
11.3.2 Starting Blocks
11.3.3 Responsive Companies
11.3.4 Dynamic Companies
11.4 Market Share Analysis
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 New Product/Technology Launches
11.5.2 Acquisitions
11.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 GEA Group
12.2 JBT Corporation
12.3 Marel
12.4 Illinois Tool Works
12.5 The Middleby Corporation
12.6 Bettcher Industries
12.7 Equipamientos Carnicos
12.8 Biro Manufacturing Company
12.9 Braher
12.10 RZPO
12.11 Bizerba
12.12 Riopel Industries
12.13 Minerva Omega Group
12.14 Risco
12.15 Millard Manufacturing Corporation
12.16 Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation
12.17 Gee Gee Foods & Packaging
12.18 PSS Svidnik
12.19 Ross Industries Inc.
12.20 Metalbud Nowicki
