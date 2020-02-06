Meat Processing Equipment Industry Forecasts to 2026 - Integration of AI Boasts Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting, Blending, Tenderizing, Filling, Slicing, Grinding, Smoking), Product Type (Fresh Processed, Raw Cooked, Precooked, Raw Fermented, Cured), Meat Type, Mode of Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat processing equipment market is projected to grow from US$ 6.8 billion in 2019 to US$ 9.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2%.

Rising consumption of processed meat is increasing the demand for meat processing equipment.



Some of the major factors driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market include premiumization in meat products, increasing food safety requirements for trade, rising demand for convenience meat products, and technological innovation in meat processing equipment.



The grinding equipment segment is projected to dominate the meat processing equipment market throughout the forecast period.



The grinding equipment segment is estimated to dominate the meat processing equipment market, by type, in 2019, due to a greater application of grinders to process a wide range of products, such as minced meat, sausages, hamburgers, and other products. Furthermore, the easy handling and cleaning of the grinding equipment make it preferred by both small and large meat processors. However, due to its higher prices, as compared to other equipment types, such as those used for slicing and cutting, its reach is largely restricted to large meat processing companies.



The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The automatic segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate, as the adoption of automatic meat processing equipment results in reduced processing time and increases process efficiency & precision. Further, the adoption of automatic equipment aids meat processors in identifying problems or defects during each stage of meat processing, resulting in the lowered number of defected meat products. However, the higher setup cost of automatic meat processing equipment in comparison to the other modes of operation is expected to hamper the growth of the automatic equipment segment.



Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for processed meat, such as meat cuts, steaks, and ready-to-cook meat, due to the changing lifestyles and expansion of meat processing capabilities are the major factors driving the growth of the meat processing equipment market in the region. Also, foreign investments in meat processing in countries, such as Vietnam, China, and Indonesia, are expected to boost the demand for meat processing equipment.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Meat Processing Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Key Type and Country

4.4 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Meat Type and Region

4.5 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type

4.6 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Innovation in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

5.2.1.2 Premiumization in Meat Products

5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Demand for Processed Meat Products

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on Food Safety Requirements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Equipment

5.2.2.2 Shifting Consumer Preferences From Red Meat to Alternative Meat Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

5.2.3.2 Opportunity to Expand in the Emerging Markets of Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lower Adoption Rate of Advanced Meat Processing Equipment in Developing Nations

5.3 Value Chain



6 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cutting Equipment

6.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Processed Meat Cuts and Brisket Driving the Market Growth for Cutting Equipment

6.3 Slicing Equipment

6.3.1 Production of a Wide Range of Meat Products is Driving the Market for Automated Slicing Equipment

6.4 Blending Equipment

6.4.1 Multifunctionality of Grinding Equipment to InfluenceThe Market Growth of Blending Equipment

6.5 Tenderizing Equipment

6.5.1 Consumer Demand for Softened Meat Driving the Market Growth of Tenderizing Equipment

6.6 Filling Equipment

6.6.1 Filling of Meat Batters on a Large-Scale Driving the Market for Automated Filling Equipment

6.7 Grinding Equipment

6.7.1 Wide Application of Grinders to Perform Varied Functions

6.8 Smoking Equipment

6.8.1 Increase in Demand for Hygienically Processed Equipment

6.9 Massaging Equipment

6.9.1 Improved Brine Absorption and Protein Extraction Driving the Market for Massaging Equipment

6.10 Other Equipment

6.10.1 Rising Consumption of Flavored Meat Products Driving the Market for Injectors and Emulsifiers



7 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Meat Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processed Beef

7.2.1 Consumer Preference for Processed Beef Products Owing to Their Inherent Rich Flavor

7.3 Processed Pork

7.3.1 Pork is Considered to be a Good Source of Proteins and Vitamins

7.4 Processed Mutton

7.4.1 Growing Demand From China and the Middle East Driving the Market for Processed Mutton

7.5 Other Meat Types

7.5.1 Horse Meat is the Most Consumed After Pork, Beef, and Mutton



8 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fresh Processed Meat

8.2.1 Consumer Preference for Fresh Processed Meat Products

8.3 Raw Cooked Meat

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Steamed and Baked Products

8.4 Precooked Meat

8.4.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Precooked Meat Products

8.5 Raw Fermented Sausages

8.5.1 Owing to the Presence of a Large Number of Additives, the Demand for These Products is Expected to Decline in the Coming Years

8.6 Cured Meat

8.6.1 Demand for Flavored Meat is Driving the Market for Cured Meat

8.7 Dried Meat

8.7.1 Longer Shelf-Life of Dried Meat Products to Drive the Market Growth

8.8 Other Product Types

8.8.1 Demand for Traditional Smoked and Cured Products in Asia Pacific and African Countries



9 Meat Processing Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automatic

9.2.1 Manufacturing of Processed Meat in Large Volumes to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Semi-Automatic

9.3.1 Increase in the Efficiency of Workers Due to Semi-Automation is Driving the Market for Semi-Automatic Equipment

9.4 Manual

9.4.1 Large-Scale Demand and Lack of Adequate Labor are Leading to the Lower Adoption of Manual Meat Processing Equipment



10 Meat Processing Equipment, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Investment in Meat Processing Facilities and the Growing Consumer Demand for Convenient Meat Products Driving the Market for Meat processing Equipment in the Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Exports of Processed Meat to Other Countries Boosting the Demand for Meat Processing Equipment in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increase in Safety Regulations for Processed Meat Products Driving the Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Rise in Exports for Meat Processing Equipment

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Rising Consumption of Convenient Meat Products Among the Younger Population

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.3.1 Presence of Small and Medium-Sized Meat Processing Equipment Manufacturers

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.4.1 Rising Production and Consumption of Processed Meat Products

10.3.5 UK

10.3.5.1 Rise in Demand for Premium Meat Products

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 Growing Consumer Demand for Diversified Meat Products

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government Focus to Streamline Meat Processing Facilities

10.4.2 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.2.1 High Export Demand for Beef and Pork Meat Due to Adherence to Food Safety Norms

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Rising Consumption of Convenience Meat Products Due to the Growing Number of Single Households

10.4.4 India

10.4.4.1 Rise in Exports of Processed Meat to Thailand and Japan

10.4.5 Vietnam

10.4.5.1 Rising Investments in Meat Processing Facilities

10.4.6 Thailand

10.4.6.1 Focus on the Development of Innovative Meat Products

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.7.1 Growth of Meat Processing Facilities

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Growing Export of Processed Beef Products Expected to Drive the Demand for Meat Processing Equipment

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Growth in Centralized Meat Production and Processing Facilities

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.5.3.1 Government Emphasis on Standardized Meat Processing Facilities

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Growing Demand for Processed Red Meat Such as Lamb and Beef

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Growing Food Safety Regulations in the Country Prompting Processors to use Enhanced Meat Processing Equipment



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Start-Up Microquadrants

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Starting Blocks

11.3.3 Responsive Companies

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product/Technology Launches

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 GEA Group

12.2 JBT Corporation

12.3 Marel

12.4 Illinois Tool Works

12.5 The Middleby Corporation

12.6 Bettcher Industries

12.7 Equipamientos Carnicos

12.8 Biro Manufacturing Company

12.9 Braher

12.10 RZPO

12.11 Bizerba

12.12 Riopel Industries

12.13 Minerva Omega Group

12.14 Risco

12.15 Millard Manufacturing Corporation

12.16 Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation

12.17 Gee Gee Foods & Packaging

12.18 PSS Svidnik

12.19 Ross Industries Inc.

12.20 Metalbud Nowicki



