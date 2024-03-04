Meat Snacks Market Projected to Reach $13.87 Billion by 2030 with Sustainable and Organic Products Fueling Global Demand

DUBLIN , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Snacks Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Meat Snacks Market is forecasted to be priced at around US$ 13.87 Billion by 2030. In the past few years, the popularity of meat snacks has surged, transcending cultural barriers and nutritional alternatives. From traditional jerky to progressive protein-packed types, they offer handy, flavorful options for on-the-go purchasers searching for enjoyable, portable protein sources. This popularity stems from their versatility, lengthy shelf life, and alignment with low-carb and high-protein diets. Also, the upward push of health-conscious clients seeking alternative snacks has fueled their demand. As a result, meat snacks have become a ubiquitous desire for satisfying cravings and fueling active lives globally.



Global Meat Snacks Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period 2024 to 2030



The demand for sustainable brands is experiencing a market surge. Consumers increasingly gravitate toward companies adopting zero-waste control and eco-friendly packaging. This shift displays a developing recognition of environmental worries and a desire to guide ethical and responsible enterprises. So, manufacturers prioritizing sustainability entice conscious consumers and push a market boom, capitalizing on the demand for environmentally friendly options within the meat snack enterprise.



Moreover, the global meat snacks market anticipates a surge in demand driven by the growing appreciation for natural plant-based alternatives. Consumers are increasingly attracted to meat alternatives that provide fitness benefits by being separated from chemical components. This shift displays a broader trend towards aware consumption as individuals search for cleaner, more sustainable choices. With a focal point on organic, plant-based snacks, the market is poised to cater to the growing need for healthier options, shaping the future of the meat snacks market. Hence, the global meat snacks market was US$ 9.04 Billion in 2023.



North America was considered the dominant region in the global meat snacks market. The rise in the rate of snack food intake, surge in demand for convenience food products, and increase in the number of domestic and international manufacturers in the region have all driven the value sales growth of the market. Furthermore, processing modifications, such as slow meat roasting and value addition with exotic spices, as exhibited by brands such as Wild Zora and Wilde Boldr, have captured the imaginations of younger consumers seeking complete and portable protein-snacking solutions. The developing recognition of grass-fed meat snacks that are preservative-free and portion-controlled with a combination of flavor profiles and bite types is anticipated to support the growth of meat snacks in relatively mature markets of developed nations.



Jerky products dominate the global meat snacks market



By products, the global meat snacks market is fragmented into Jerky, Sticks, Sausages, and Others. Jerky Products is predicted to assert dominance in the worldwide meat snacks market. This is because of their comfort, portability, and extended shelf life. Protein bars enchant athletes and busy specialists for their versatility as a quick and enjoyable snack. Moreover, the numerous flavors and textures jerky gives cater to diverse tastes, further solidifying their reputation. With a growing demand for on-the-go, protein-packed options, jerky merchandise is a go-to choice for snack fans worldwide.



Traditional meat snacks are anticipated to remain prevalent in the global market



By nature, the international meat snacks market is separated into Conventional and Organic. Conventional meat snacks are projected to hold the highest proportion in the market. This is due to their installed customer base and full-size availability. Despite the upward push of alternative options, conventional meat snacks preserve enduring appeal rooted in familiarity and agreement. They provide a feel of indulgence, pleasure, comfort, and a variety of flavor picks. This entrenched market presence and non-stop innovation to meet evolving customer alternatives ensure that traditional meat snacks remain dominant in the global market landscape.



Demand for meat snacks in global supermarkets and hypermarkets is expected to remain high



By distribution channels, the meat snacks market is categorized into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to hold a sturdy foothold in the worldwide meat snacks market. This is owed to their convenience and massive product offerings. These retail giants offer numerous meat snack options, making them easily accessible to consumers. Moreover, their strategic part in city and suburban regions guarantees extensive availability. With the capacity to leverage economies of scale and implement sufficient advertising and marketing strategies, supermarkets and hypermarkets are poised to preserve their high market proportion in the meat snacks enterprise.



United States is expected to be at the forefront of the global meat snacks market



By countries, the global meat snacks market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa), and Rest of World. The United States is poised to guide the global meat snacks market. With a tradition that favors protein-rich snacks and a vast populace of on-the-go purchasers, the demand for meat snacks always remains excessive.



For instance, the Food and Health Survey Spotlight of 2022 discovered that nearly 73% of clients snack once a day, and 14% tend to snack more than twice daily. Moreover, the United States boasts a strong meat manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, ensuring ample delivery. Also, various flavors and formats cater to multiple tastes, bolstering the market. These factors put the United States at the leading edge of the worldwide meat snacks industry.

Company Analysis:

Nestle

Hormel Foods

Conagra Brands

Bridgford Foods

Hershey

Associated British Foods

Tyson Foods

Danish Crown

Kerry Group

Report Segmentation



By Product:

Jerky

Sticks

Sausages

Others

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

The Global Meat Snacks Market covers 21 Countries:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Switzerland

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Australia

South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa

& Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykfwv3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets