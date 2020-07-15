Meat Speciation Testing Market Outlook to 2025 - Featuring Eurofins Scientific, VWR Int'l, Geneius Labs, AB Sciex, Global ID Group, LGC Science Group, Neogen Corp, ALS, and Biocheck

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat specification testing market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



The rise in malpractices and the number of fraudulent incidents (like adulteration) related to meat and meat products have resulted in the growth of this market. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding safety and quality, along with increasingly stringent regulations and their effective monitoring of the supply chain, is fueling the growth of the meat specification testing market.



Religious concerns among the consumers drive demand for halal and kosher certifications and other related specification testing for meat and meat products. However, poor penetration of technology, particularly in the emerging countries, inadequate regulations for food control, and the lack of infrastructure pose a threat to the expansion of the market across the world.



Key Market Trends



Increase in Meat Production



According to the USDA, the global production of pork amounted to about 114.59 million metric ton in 2019. The production is increasing, owing to the demand for processed and packaged meat. With the rise in demand, the consumers are also aware of the adulteration practices and are concerned about the health and safety issues associated with the final products.



Majority of the food adulteration cases fall under the meat and meat products category. Hence, in order to prevent such cases, the demand for meat speciation testing is increasing, as meat speciating testing systems verify the product labels and confirm the authenticity of the meat and meat products, ensuring safety to the consumers. Thus, the meat product manufacturers are investing in R&D, to meet the regulatory specifications.



European Region Dominates the World Market



Europe is presently the leader in the global meat speciation testing market, as the increase in stringent food laws, consumer awareness, and an upsurge in meat trade are driving the meat speciation testing market in the region. The growing consumer demand for certified products, which are perceived to be authentic and compliant with the Islamic and Jewish laws of halal and kosher, is another factor for the rising interest in meat speciation testing in Europe.



The companies are developing new technologies to test the authenticity of meat and to cater to the needs of the consumers. For instance, in June 2015, Eurofins launched an innovative analytical method, based on DNA chip technology, which enables simultaneous detection and identification of up to 21 animal species in feed and food products.



Competitive Landscape



The global meat speciation testing market is consolidated and new service launches, expansions and investments, and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the players to ensure their growth in the industry. There are prominent players in this industry, such as VWR International, Eurofins, ALS Limited, Neogen, and LGC Science, among others.



