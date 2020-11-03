Meat Starter Cultures Market by Application, Microorganism, Composition, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Starter Cultures Market by Application (Sausages, Salami, Dry-cured meat, and Others), Microorganism(Bacteria, and Fungi), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, and Multi-Strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%.



The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed meat with higher shelf-life. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. North American countries, especially US, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. The major restraints in the growth of the meat starter cultures market is the stringent regulations for the usage of meat starter cultures and concerns over the quality of meat starter cultures used in meat products.

By application, the salami segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the salami segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for fermented meat, in which meat starter cultures are considered to be a crucial food additives. the beneficial and attractive meat starter cultures are purified and produced under hygienic conditions to provide the desired acidification, flavor, and color according to the consumer's preferences. Meat starter cultures exhibit a protective action on fermented meat either by producing bactericidal or bacteriostatic compounds such as bacteriocins, resulting in extending the shelf-life of the salami.

By Composition, the multi-strain mix segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

The multi-strain mix segment of the meat starter cultures is dominating the market. Multi-strain mixes have been a mixture of strains in which the identity of component strains is mostly unknown, and their composition varies according to the subculture. These cultures comprise strain mixtures consisting of various bacteria/yeasts. Each strain in these products offers different functions and inhibits the growth of other detrimental microorganisms, thereby augmenting the meat product's shelf-life. Multi-strain mixes are used in known concentrations to promote and conduct fermentation in meat products.

The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in demand for convenience & processed meat products with higher shelf-life, along with the growing demand for clean-label organic meat products, leading to increased demand for meat starter cultures in the region. With a few key players such as DuPont (US), Lallemand (Canada), Canada Compound (Canada), and Codex-ing (US) in the North American region, there has been a robust development in terms of technological advancements for the usage of meat starter cultures.

The meat starter cultures market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, Middle East and Africa).

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

