Meat Substitutes Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

The global meat substitutes market is estimated to be USD 4.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2023.



Factors such as public awareness regarding the increase in obesity levels, as a result of high meat consumption, have led to the demand for meat substitutes. Moreover, perceived social and environmental concerns associated with high consumption of meat, such as religious restrictions and carbon footprint of the meat industry, have further led consumers to reduce meat consumption and opt for substitutes.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the meat substitutes market in 2017. This market is driven by the rise in health-conscious consumers due to the growing incidences of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, and constipation that has been fueling the market for meat substitutes.



The major restraining factor for the meat substitutes market are some ill-effects caused by the consumption of soy. Intake of some anti-nutritional component such as Kunitz STI trypsin, present in soy can cause health issues, such as soy allergy.



Companies such as ADM (US), DuPont (US), and Quorn Foods (UK) have acquired a leading market position through the provision of a broad product portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.

