Meat Substitutes Market is Expected to Grow at 11.8% During 2021-2027

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research company, has launched a report on the Meat Substitutes Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Meat Substitutes Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The surge in demand for plant-based meat products majorly among the millennials, globally.

High demand for soy-based meat alternative products.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Meat Substitutes Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 5 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Source Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Others)

(Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Others) Product Type (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Others)

(Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Others) Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Textured)

(Concentrates, Isolates, and Textured) Form Type (Solid, Liquid)

(Solid, Liquid) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Meat Substitutes Market Insights

Market Trends: By Product Type

Based on the product type, the Meat Substitutes Market is segmented as soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. The soy protein segment is expected to be the largest segment, during the forecast period, due to the high demand for soy-based meat alternative products, such as pork, beef, and chicken, on account of their high protein content.

Market Trends by Type

Based on the type, the Meat Substitutes Market is segmented as concentrates, isolates, and textured. The concentrates segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to its low price and high protein content.

Market Trends by Form Type

Based on the form type, the market is segmented as solid and liquid. The solid segment is expected to remain the larger segment of the market during the forecast period owing to its ability to preserve the flavor and color of food products.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing Meat Substitutes Market during the forecast period. Awareness for animal welfare, health benefits, cost affordability, and the growing variety of meat substitute products are driving the Meat Substitutes Market in the region with China and India as the growth engines.

COVID-19 Impact on the Meat Substitutes Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Roquette Frères

Kerry

Ingredion

Sotexpro S.A

CRESPEL & DEITER

CHS INC.

Suedzucker

MGP

Ingredient.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Meat Substitutes Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

